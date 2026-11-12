Qatar's Diplomacy Highlights The Global Role Of Small States

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's diplomatic engagements on the global stage illustrate how small states can play an increasingly significant role in shaping global diplomacy, advancing international law, and addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges, experts highlighted yesterday.

The discussion took place at the opening session of the 2026 AsianSIL Intersessional Conference, organised by Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU).

Dr Borhan Uddin Khan, president of AsianSIL, professor, Department of Law, University of Dhaka; Prof Surya P Subedi, School of Law, University of Leeds, Founding Figure of AsianSIL; and Dr Susan L Karamanian, dean College of Law, HBKU were the panellists at the discussion moderated by Dr Khalid Mubarak al-Kuwari, chair, 2026 AsianSIL Intersessional Conference and vice-president (West Asia) and member of the Executive Committee of AsianSIL.

The speakers examined the changing international order and the opportunities available to smaller countries to influence global affairs beyond their geographical size or military capabilities. The discussion highlighted Qatar as an example of a state that has leveraged its strategic resources, diplomatic relationships and leadership to establish an influential position in international affairs. The discussion also focused on international law, environmental governance, along with small-state diplomacy.

Dr Karamanian noted that there is no universally accepted definition of a small state. Different international institutions use criteria based on population, geographical territory and economic capacity. Depending on the definition applied, countries such as Qatar, Singapore, Malta, and Bhutan, among others, may fall within the category.

“Qatar is uniquely situated because it has access to great resources, but also the uniqueness of its leadership. And you can go and take a look at the history of Singapore and what it won, and how important the leadership in defining Singapore on the map and the way it would portray itself to the rest of the world. And it has been true here in Qatar with the wise leadership of the country,” she highlighted.

The dean noted that rather than relying primarily on military power, many smaller countries use diplomacy, international law, strategic partnerships and soft power to advance their national interests. Qatar was identified as a particularly interesting example of this approach.

She argued that Qatar's influence is rooted not only in its access to critical resources and strategic geographical position but also in its leadership and ability to build relationships with major international actors.

Qatar's diplomatic positioning and capacity to bring different parties together have enabled it to establish a role as a convener in international affairs, including in mediation, dispute resolution and international dialogue,” the dean continued.

Addressing the role of international humanitarian law, Dr Khan expressed concern over growing violations of the rules governing armed conflict.

“We see a shift of use of force in international law. The UN Charter, which authorises use of force under particular circumstances, is gradually not being practiced. States are developing their own reasoning for engaging in war,” said Dr Khan.

He also noted that respect for international treaties and humanitarian principles remains essential to preventing unnecessary suffering and limiting the destruction caused by armed conflicts.

Prof Subedi stated that international environmental law has evolved from a relatively specialised area of legal study into a central pillar of the contemporary international legal order.

Prof Subedi noted that climate change, biodiversity loss, marine degradation, and ecosystem collapse have shown the limits of individual states acting alone to address challenges that transcend national borders.

“The current environmental governance regime remains weakened by many things. Fragmentation, inadequate emotion, we have so many treaties, but the enforcement mechanisms remain weak to this day. Due to proliferation, so many institutions are diluted, and creating persistent inequalities between developing and developed countries,” highlighted Prof Subedi.

2026 AsianSIL Intersessional Conference HBKU international laws