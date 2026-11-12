Family Food Centre Announces First QR100,000 Winner In 48Th Anniversary Shop & Win Campaign

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Family Food Centre announced the first QR100,000 winner in its 48th anniversary Shop & Win campaign at a draw held at 3 p.m. on 11th November at its Al Kheesa outlet. The winning coupon number was 2000480605.

The first draw marks a milestone in the anniversary promotion, which offers QR300,000 in total cash prizes across three draws, with one lucky shopper winning QR100,000 at each draw. Two more QR100,000 prizes remain, with the next draws scheduled for 10 December 2026 and 10 January 2027.

Customers earn one e-raffle entry for every QR50 spent, with every additional QR50 earning another entry. The promotion continues until 9 January 2027, giving shoppers more opportunities to participate through their everyday purchases.

Family Club members receive their draw entries automatically, without separate receipt registration. Other customers can scan the QR code on their receipt, complete registration and enter their receipt barcode to receive their e-raffle coupons.

The campaign is available at Family Food Centre's Al Kheesa, Al Rayyan, Old Airport and Al Nasr outlets, and Family Mart at Doha Souq Mall. Customers can also shop and participate online at or through the Family Qatar app.

Established in 1978, Family Food Centre has built its relationship with Qatar's communities around trust, freshness and variety. Its stores bring together fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, seafood, bakery and deli selections, groceries and household essentials, alongside local and international brands. Department-store categories include kitchenware, home appliances, fashion, electronics, toys and outdoor essentials.

Regular offers across food and everyday essentials give customers more reasons to shop throughout the year, with the convenience of choosing between their neighborhood outlet and online shopping.

Customers are invited to continue shopping for more chances to win in the upcoming draws. Terms and conditions apply.

Family Food Centre Shop & Win campaign Qatar