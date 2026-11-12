Al Rayyan SC And Ahlibank Sign Sponsorship Agreement To Support The Future Of“Al Raheeb” Youth Football Teams

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Rayyan Sports Club has announced the signing of a sponsorship agreement with Ahlibank, one of Qatar's leading financial institutions, to sponsor the youth football teams at the club's academy for the 2026–2027 season.

The strategic agreement reflects both parties' commitment to supporting and strengthening national sports initiatives, as well as their belief in the importance of investing in promising talent and empowering the next generation of champions.

The partnership, which spans one sporting season, aims to provide comprehensive support to the club's academy, which serves as a key talent pipeline for the first team and plays a fundamental role in shaping the club's future.

On this occasion, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of Youth Football at Al Rayyan Sports Club, welcomed the partnership, stating:“The academy is a fundamental pillar of the club's strategy and long-term vision. Our partnership with an established financial institution such as Ahlibank will help support and develop our training programs, improve the sporting environment for our young players, and ensure the continued development of Qatari talent capable of representing the club and national teams in the future.”

Mr. Hassan Ahmed AlEfrangi, Chief Executive Officer of Ahlibank, stated:“Supporting youth and sports is an integral part of our corporate social responsibility at Ahlibank. This commitment stems from our belief in the passion, ambition, and potential of the young players of Al Rayyan Sports Club as they strive for excellence and innovation.

“This sponsorship represents a sustainable investment in our youth and future generations. We are proud to be part of their sporting journey and look forward to celebrating their achievements alongside Al Rayyan's loyal supporters.”

Rayyan Sports Club Ahlibank Qatar youth football teams