MCIT Signs Collaboration Agreement With Multiple Companies At MWC26 Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qtaar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) signed collaboration agreements with several entities during the recently concluded MWC26 Doha.

The Ministry signed an MoU with SkipCash Solutions to support the digital transformation of SMEs by helping them implement digital payment and e-commerce solutions suited to their business needs. The agreement was signed by Director of the Digital Economy Department at MCIT, Faraj Jassim Abdullah, and Founder and Managing Director of SkipCash, Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Delaimi.

MCIT signed a tripartite collaboration agreement with PwC and Microsoft Doha to study the design and potential implementation of a unified national regulatory platform for Qatar's ICT sector. The agreement sets out how the parties will work together to assess the platform's requirements and identify the services it could offer. Director of the Digital Economy Department Faraj Jassim Abdulla signed on behalf of MCIT, while Partner at PwC Middle East, Joseph Abboud, signed on behalf of PwC, and General Manager of Microsoft Qatar Amr Soliman, signed on behalf of Microsoft Doha.

Seperately, the Ministry signed with PwC to strengthen its capabilities in planning for and applying artificial intelligence across its operations and projects. The agreement was signed on behalf of the Ministry by Director of the Digital Society and Digital Competencies Department, Duha Al Buhendi, on behalf of PwC by Elias Nahra.

The Ministry also signed a collaboration agreement with WareOne to support the digitalisation of logistics services and supply chains in Qatar. The signing took place on the sidelines of the International Telecommunication Union's 2026 Plenipotentiary Conference.