Teenage Boy Seriously Injured After Falling From Sydney Harbour Bridge Train

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Sydney, Australia: A teenage boy has been seriously injured after he fell from a train on the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to reports that a teenage boy had fallen from a train onto the tracks on the iconic bridge around 11:30am on Thursday.

Police said the boy was treated at the scene by a medical team that was flown in by helicopter and ambulance paramedics.

Local media reported that he was hospitalized in a critical condition with injuries to his head, chest and pelvis.

According to Sydney newspaper the Daily Telegraph, the boy was illegally riding on the outside of the train at the time of the fall.

Police have commenced an investigation into the incident.