Amir Attends COP31, Underscoring Qatar's Climate Commitment

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Antalya: Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani participated in the opening session of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), held yesterday in Antalya, the Republic of Turkiye.

The opening session was attended by a number of Their Excellencies heads of state and government, as well as official delegations and representatives of regional and international organizations.

Their Excellencies the members of H H the Amir's official accompanying delegation also attended the session, along with Their Excellencies the members of participating delegations, senior officials and conference guests.

H H the Amir arrived yesterday in Antalya to participate in the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), at the invitation of HE President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan. H H the Amir was accompanied by an official delegation.H H the Amir's participation in the summit reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to its vision that addressing climate change is a shared responsibility, one that requires effective international cooperation, a focus on implementation, and transforming pledges into practical outcomes that support sustainable development for present and future generations.

H H the Amir's participation in the summit also provides an opportunity to highlight national efforts and initiatives in the fields of sustainability and climate action, foster the exchange of expertise with other nations and international organizations, and explore solutions that enhance the capacity of communities and vital sectors to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The participation of H H the Amir in international summits and conferences on climate change has marked significant milestones in Qatar's engagement with global climate action. One of the early milestones along this path was H H the Amir's participation in the United Nations Climate Change Summit, held in New York on September 23, 2014, under the theme“Catalyzing Action.”

HH the Amir attended the opening session of the summit at the United Nations headquarters, underscoring the Qatari leadership's commitment to participating in multilateral efforts aimed at addressing global warming and fostering international cooperation. This participation came two years after Doha hosted the 18th Conference of the Parties (COP18) in 2012, which resulted in the adoption of the Doha Amendment to the Kyoto Protocol.On November 15, 2016, H H the Amir participated in the opening session of the 22nd Conference of the Parties (COP22) in Marrakech, Morocco. The conference took place following the entry into force of the Paris Agreement on November 4, 2016, marking one of the initial milestones in the transition from international consensus on principles to the discussion of mechanisms for practical implementation and the fulfillment of commitments.

Among the key instances of H H the Amir's participation in climate action conferences was his attendance at the Climate Action Summit - convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on September 23, 2019, which took place alongside the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly.

H H the Amir participated in a session on the Climate Finance and Carbon Pricing Coalition, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

During the session, His Highness delivered a speech addressing the gravity of climate change, including its economic, social, and environmental repercussions, and emphasised the need to strengthen the shared international responsibility.

During the summit, His Highness announced a contribution of $100m from Qatar to support Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries, helping them address climate change, natural hazards, and environmental challenges, while strengthening their adaptive capacity.