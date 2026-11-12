Vcuarts Qatar Invites Public To Explore Three Exhibitions Across Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) has invited the public to visit Secrecy Is Immoral as part of Tasmeem Doha 2026, VCUarts Qatar's signature international art and design biennial.

Through its partnership with the Design Doha Biennial, the University also presents Matter Diplopia and Beyond the Letters as part of the biennial's 2026 program.

The exhibitions bring together regional and international creative practitioners, faculty, students, and alumni to explore themes of knowledge transmission, cultural identity, materiality, and creative expression.

Secrecy Is Immoral is on view at The Gallery at VCUarts Qatar in Education City until December 3, 2026. Centered on the theme hawwil, or“transmit,” the exhibition brings together a collective of creators who explore knowledge as a living process through works that question historical narratives, power structures, and cultural memory.

The biennial was co-curated by VCUarts Qatar alumni Sara Al-Afifi (BFA, 2019; MFA, 2024), Hind Al Saad (BFA, 2019; MFA, 2024), and Reham Mohamed (BFA, 2019).

Coinciding with the opening of Design Doha 2026, Tasmeem Doha also hosted a two-day speaker series at the University's Education City campus. As an official collateral event of the Design Doha Biennial 2026, the series examined different facets of knowledge transmission, including intergenerational knowledge and knowledge reframing.

Established in 2004, Tasmeem Doha remains a flagship initiative by VCUarts Qatar, advancing contemporary art and design discourse through experimental methodologies and cross-cultural dialogue.

As part of the Design Doha Biennial 2026 program, an abridged version of Matter Diplopia is presented at Fereej Al Asmakh until January 31, 2027. Following its debut at the 2025 London Design Biennale, the exhibition brings together five experimental projects by VCUarts Qatar faculty, students, and alumni, grown out of research labs within VCUarts Qatar's Institute for Creative Research (ICR).

The exhibition, curated by Chase Westfall, Head of Gallery at VCUarts Qatar and Dina Alkhateeb, Associate Curator of Campus Projects at VCUarts Qatar, explores how place, materiality, and culture shape, sustain, and inform one another through traditional modes of making and emergent technologies.

VCUarts Qatar's Institute for Creative Research (ICR), through its TypeAraby research lab, also presents Beyond the Letters at MIHAD Gallery in Doha Design District until December 31, 2026.

Curated by Basma Hamdy, Professor of Graphic Design at VCUarts Qatar and Principal Investigator of TypeAraby lab, and Ali Asali, multidisciplinary designer, visual artist, and founder of StudioMetaphor, the exhibition explores the cultural, spiritual, and performative dimensions of Arabic and Persian typography through audiovisual installations, performances, publications, and works spanning various artistic media. Beyond the Letters was developed with support from VCUarts Qatar (VCUarts Quest Grant, Faculty Research Grant, and Research Lab Grant) and Qatar Foundation.

The public is invited to visit all three exhibitions and discover the diverse creative practices and innovative research presented by VCUarts Qatar and its wider creative community.