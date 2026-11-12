QRCS And UK Embassy In Qatar Review Support Programme For Gaza Evacuees

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Officials of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and the UK Embassy in Qatar have made a field visit to the residence of Palestinian families hosted in Qatar.

The purpose of the visit was to foster humanitarian bonds with the residents and inspect progress of the mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) project, being implemented by QRCS with funding from the UK Embassy, for the benefit of Palestinians evacuated from Gaza to Doha.

Key visitors were Assistant Secretary-General for Relief and International Development at QRCS Mohamed Badr Al-Sada, and Deputy Head of Mission at the UK Embassy in Qatar Duncan Hill.

During the visit, they held friendly conversations with the beneficiaries and were introduced to the MHPSS services provided to help them overcome their ordeal and regain the ability to resume their routine lives. In a statement, Al-Sada said,“I would like to thank our UK partners for contributing to this noble project. During the visit, we saw the big difference it made in the lives of families. Now, they feel much better. Many of them, especially women, have been engaged in diverse productive and handicraft activities. Students have been enrolled in Qatari schools and universities.”

Hill commented,“It was a privilege to meet Palestinian families here in Doha and hear directly about their experiences with support from the government of the State of Qatar and from all our friends at QRCS. The conflict in Gaza has had a devastating impact on people's lives, and MHPSS is an important part of helping families recover, rebuild confidence, and regain a sense of dignity. The UK is proud to support this work with QRCS, and this partnership is a strong example of what the UK and Qatar can achieve together in supporting the most vulnerable people and responding to humanitarian need.”

In response to the humanitarian consequences of war in Gaza, Qatar has hosted many wounded Palestinians, along with their families. In partnership with the UK Embassy in Qatar, QRCS launched a long-term MHPSS project to mitigate the psychosocial impact of war, displacement, instability, and loss of family members. All the compound's 1,533 residents benefit from PSS, community-based, and other interventions designed to promote mental well-being, restore a sense of safety and stability, and enhance recovery and resilience.