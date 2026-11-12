Minister Of Communications Holds Meetings On Sidelines Of ITU Plenipotentiary Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai held a series of bilateral meetings with ministers and heads of delegations on the sidelines of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26).

The meetings explored ways to strengthen cooperation in digital transformation, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, and reviewed opportunities to exchange expertise and expand bilateral partnerships in support of the objectives of the Digital Agenda 2030.

He met with the Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Eng Raafat Hindy (pictured), Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Syrian Arab Republic H E Eng Abdulsalam Haykal, Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs of the Republic of Estonia H E Liisa-Ly Pakosta, Minister of Communications of Malaysia H E Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil, Minister of Communications of Turkmenistan H E Hajymyrat Hudaygulyyev, State Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan H E Alex Yushi Saito, Ambassador-at-Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy at the US Department of State H E Ambassador Adam Cassady, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy H E Michael Kratsios and Deputy Secretary, Communications, Media and Sport, Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications, Sport and the Arts, Australia, David Mackay.

The meetings explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise between the nations.