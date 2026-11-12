Qatar Urges Cooperation On Global Food Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad participated yesterday in a session under the title,“Should we See Food Security as a Global Strategic Issue” as part of the Paris Peace Forum 2026.

In a speech she delivered during the session, she said that food security is not merely a development priority, but a matter of national security, regional stability and global peace, noting that the disruptions witnessed in the Strait of Hormuz had demonstrated how quickly a regional crisis could escalate into a global food crisis.

The impact of these disruptions extends beyond the energy and shipping sectors to affect fertilizer prices and agricultural production, ultimately driving up the cost of food, she added, pointing out that any disruption to a major waterway could threaten food security thousands of kilometers away, and that the State of Qatar understands these challenges from its own experience.

Dr. Al Misnad said that the recent crises faced by Qatar and the wider region had reinforced the importance of food security as a fundamental pillar of national resilience, adding that these challenges had underscored the need to diversify supply chains, expand strategic stockpiles and strengthen domestic food production.

She also noted that the National Food Security Strategy 2030 had contributed to enhancing Qatar's preparedness and resilience, stressing that national resilience alone was not enough, as food security could not be achieved in isolation and required international cooperation.

Dr. Al Misnad further noted that this issue was particularly important for the most affected countries, which lacked the resources needed to contain the repercussions of global crises, emphasizing that conflict remained one of the leading drivers of hunger.

In 2025, 266 million people experienced high levels of acute food insecurity, with conflict being one of the factors affecting millions of them, Her Excellency said, stressing that hunger must never be used as a weapon of war.

She emphasised that protecting civilians and food systems, and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian assistance, constituted a legal obligation and a collective responsibility.

Dr. Misnad pointed out several measures to make food security a genuine strategic priority, including protecting global food supply chains and ensuring the safe and reliable transportation of food and fertilizers, even in times of crisis; investing in prevention through early financing, strategic food reserves and rapid response mechanisms; supporting farmers and domestic production; safeguarding food security during crises; ensuring the delivery of humanitarian assistance and upholding international humanitarian law.

She highlighted Qatar's commitment to these priorities through diplomacy, development cooperation and support for international initiatives in the humanitarian and food security fields, indicating that food security was not simply about producing enough food, but also ensuring its continued availability, affordability and protection, particularly in times of crisis.

Dr. Al Misnad stressed that no country can achieve sustainable food security on its own, as food security is interconnected and requires a collective response.