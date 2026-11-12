QGOSM Adopts 2030 Strategy To Enhance National Economic Competitiveness

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology (QGOSM) has adopted its 2030 strategy, ushering in a new phase of institutional development and strengthening the role of the national standards and metrology system in supporting sustainable economic development and enhancing the competitiveness of Qatari products and services, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The strategy focuses on strengthening the national standards infrastructure, improving institutional efficiency, accelerating digital transformation, and fostering a culture of quality and compliance with standards.

Its objectives include enhancing national competitiveness, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and enabling them to meet technical requirements, improving access for national products to international markets, and contributing to sustainability goals. It also seeks to boost institutional efficiency and accelerate the digital transformation of services to help deliver the outcomes of the Third National Development Strategy, including a sustainable economy, distinguished government institutions, environmental sustainability and a high quality of life. In this regard, Chairman of the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology (QGOSM), Eng. Nawaf Ibrahim Al Hamad Al Mana, said the strategy provided an integrated institutional framework to guide the organization's work in the coming period and strengthen its contribution to achieving national development objectives.

He added that the new strategy reflected the organization's commitment to developing an advanced national standards system that supports sustainable economic growth, improves the quality of products and services, and enables national industries to compete regionally and internationally.

The organization is also working to harness standardization and quality activities as effective tools to support innovation and sustainability and facilitate access for Qatari products to international markets, he said. Al Mana said the organization would continue working with its partners in the public and private sectors to promote a culture of quality and compliance with standards, while developing services and quality infrastructure in line with international best practices.