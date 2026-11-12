Doha Design District Launches Initiative Linking Design With Education, Community Impact

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Design District (DDD), powered by Msheireb Properties, has announced the launch of 'Giving by Design', a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative that brings together design, creative education and community impact.

Founded on the belief that design can transform more than the spaces people inhabit, Giving by Design creates a platform where learning a craft can help shape a child's future.

Through hands-on experiences that bring together established creative brands, experienced practitioners and aspiring designers, the initiative aims to preserve cultural knowledge, encourage creative learning and turn craftsmanship into meaningful social impact.

The initiative reflects Doha Design District's commitment to a design culture that reaches beyond aesthetics, linking creative practice with cultural continuity, sustainability and social responsibility. Each activation allows participants to develop skills, engage with different design disciplines and contribute to a shared educational cause. Under the Giving by Design model, 100 percent of net proceeds from ticket sales support educational projects run by the Education Above All Foundation.

Senior Concept Manager at Doha Design District Shaikha Al Sulaiti said:“Corporate social responsibility is integral to Doha Design District's vision and mission. We believe design has the power to create positive change beyond the creative community, and Giving by Design allows us to turn that belief into meaningful action. Through this initiative, we aim to expand educational opportunities for children and communities who need them most. In doing so, we hope to broaden access to opportunity, nurture future generations and ensure that creativity delivers lasting social impact.”

The programme will grow through activations spanning a range of creative disciplines and learning experiences. Following the inaugural Kahhal 1871 workshop, planned activities include a design fair and a collaboration with Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar in 2027. The first Giving by Design activation took place on November 8–9, 2026 at Sada, on the first floor of Doha Design District in Msheireb Downtown Doha. Developed in partnership with Kahhal 1871, Egypt's oldest luxury rug manufacturer, the two-day programme introduced emerging designers to the heritage, craftsmanship and creative thinking behind handmade rugs, guiding them from research and storytelling to an original rug concept.

Led by Mohamed El Kahhal, Managing Director of Kahhal 1871 and a fifth-generation member of the Kahhal family, the workshop explored how traditional techniques and cultural narratives can inform contemporary design. Drawing on more than 150 years of rug-making heritage, participants examined the enduring value of handmade craftsmanship and how a brand's history, materials, colours and stories can inspire new creative directions.