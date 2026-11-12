Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Leadership Joins South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026 as South Sudan Targets Oil Production Growth
(MENAFN- APO Group) JUBA, South Sudan, November 12, 2026/ -- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has confirmed Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais and Senior Energy Demand Analyst Raed Alaameri as speakers at South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026, taking place November 24–25 in Juba, as the country seeks to increase crude production and attract new upstream investment.
Their participation comes as South Sudan targets an increase in oil production from approximately 170,000–174,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 230,000 bpd in the short term and 450,000 bpd over the longer term. Achieving these targets will require investment in existing fields, new exploration and supporting infrastructure.
In a video address, Al Ghais will bring an international oil market perspective to the conference as South Sudan works to optimize production from mature fields and attract investment into 14 available exploration blocks. The country's upstream ambitions come amid wider discussions around energy security, long-term oil demand and the investment required to sustain global supply.
Alaameri, Senior Energy Demand Analyst in OPEC's Energy Studies Department, is expected to share insight into emerging market trends, anchored in findings from the organization's World Oil Outlook 2026. The report projects a 23% increase in global primary energy demand by 2050, with oil demand reaching approximately 124 million bpd. It also estimates that the oil industry will require $17.7 trillion in investment between 2026 and 2050 to meet projected demand.
For South Sudan, these projections provide an international market perspective as the country seeks to expand production and develop its estimated 3.75 billion barrels of proven oil reserves. Investment opportunities span brownfield redevelopment, enhanced oil recovery, exploration, drilling services and infrastructure upgrades, alongside efforts to strengthen the reliability of crude exports through Sudan.
South Sudan participates in the OPEC and non-OPEC Declaration of Cooperation, providing an established framework for dialogue with other producing countries on oil market stability and industry development. OPEC's participation at SSOP 2026 will further support engagement on production optimization, investment requirements and the outlook for global oil demand.
Returning for its seventh edition under the theme Resource Renaissance: Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation, SSOP 2026 will connect policymakers, national and international oil companies, investors and service providers to explore opportunities across South Sudan's oil, gas and power sectors.
To register for SSOP 2026 in Juba on November 24–25, visit:
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
Their participation comes as South Sudan targets an increase in oil production from approximately 170,000–174,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 230,000 bpd in the short term and 450,000 bpd over the longer term. Achieving these targets will require investment in existing fields, new exploration and supporting infrastructure.
In a video address, Al Ghais will bring an international oil market perspective to the conference as South Sudan works to optimize production from mature fields and attract investment into 14 available exploration blocks. The country's upstream ambitions come amid wider discussions around energy security, long-term oil demand and the investment required to sustain global supply.
Alaameri, Senior Energy Demand Analyst in OPEC's Energy Studies Department, is expected to share insight into emerging market trends, anchored in findings from the organization's World Oil Outlook 2026. The report projects a 23% increase in global primary energy demand by 2050, with oil demand reaching approximately 124 million bpd. It also estimates that the oil industry will require $17.7 trillion in investment between 2026 and 2050 to meet projected demand.
For South Sudan, these projections provide an international market perspective as the country seeks to expand production and develop its estimated 3.75 billion barrels of proven oil reserves. Investment opportunities span brownfield redevelopment, enhanced oil recovery, exploration, drilling services and infrastructure upgrades, alongside efforts to strengthen the reliability of crude exports through Sudan.
South Sudan participates in the OPEC and non-OPEC Declaration of Cooperation, providing an established framework for dialogue with other producing countries on oil market stability and industry development. OPEC's participation at SSOP 2026 will further support engagement on production optimization, investment requirements and the outlook for global oil demand.
Returning for its seventh edition under the theme Resource Renaissance: Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation, SSOP 2026 will connect policymakers, national and international oil companies, investors and service providers to explore opportunities across South Sudan's oil, gas and power sectors.
To register for SSOP 2026 in Juba on November 24–25, visit:
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
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