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Air Astana Carries 7.44M Passengers In January-September As Traffic Dips 1.1%


Date: 2026-11-12 04:01:50

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Air Astana Group carried 7.44 million passengers in January-September 2026, down 1.1% compared with 7.53 million passengers in the same period of 2025, while its average load factor remained almost unchanged at 82.8%, compared with 83% a year earlier, according to the company.

In the third quarter of 2026, the Group carried 3.05 million passengers, up 0.9% compared with 3.02 million in the same period of 2025.

At the end of September 2026, the Group's fleet comprised 63 aircraft, an increase of 3.3% compared with 61 aircraft as of the same date in 2025.

In the third quarter, the Group's available seat kilometres (ASK), a measure of passenger capacity, increased by 4% to 7.1 billion. Revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), which measure passenger traffic, rose by 2% to 5.9 billion.

For the first nine months of 2026, ASK increased by 1.8% to 17.4 billion, while RPK grew by 1.5% to 14.4 billion.

Air Astana Group is the largest airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus by revenue and fleet size. The Group provides domestic, regional and international passenger and cargo services, operating short-haul and long-haul routes across Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Far East, the Middle East, India and Europe.

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Trend News Agency

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