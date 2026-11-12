Azerbaijan's 2027 State Budget Revenues Set At $23.12 Billion

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In 2027, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues will total 39.3 billion manat ($23.12 billion), while expenditures will amount to 42.4 billion manat ($24.94 billion), Deputy Finance Minister Himalay Mamishov said, Trend 's correspondent reports.

He made the remarks on Thursday, November 12, during a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees on Youth and Sports, Public Associations and Religious Institutions, and Culture, where the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027" was discussed.

According to him, next year, 92.6% of state budget expenditures, or 39.3 billion manat ($23.12 billion), will be covered by budget revenues, while 7.4%, or 3.1 billion manat ($1.82 billion), will be financed through sources used to cover the budget deficit.

“State budget revenues will increase by 645 million manat ($379.47 million), or 1.7%, compared to the current year's figure. Of these revenues, 23.8 billion manat ($14 billion), or 60.6%, will come from the non-oil sector. This is 1.6 billion manat ($940 million), or 7.2%, more than in the current year,” Mamishov stated.

The deputy minister noted that the share of non-oil sector revenues in the budget will increase by 3.2 percentage points compared to this year.

He stated that in 2027, total revenues from the oil and gas sector are projected to reach 15.5 billion manat ($9.12 billion). Of this amount, 11.9 billion manat ($7 billion) will come from transfers from the State Oil Fund to the state budget. This is 935 million manat ($550.08 million) less than in 2026.

According to Mamishov, next year's consolidated budget revenues are projected at 47.6 billion manat ($28 billion), expenditures at 50.4 billion manat ($29.65 billion), and the deficit at 2.8 billion manat ($1.65 billion).

“The draft state and consolidated budgets for 2027 fully provide the resources needed to implement the key priorities set by President Ilham Aliyev, including strengthening social protection for the population, the country's defense and national security, the successful implementation of the Great Return, the comprehensive development of the state, and other key objectives,” the deputy minister added.