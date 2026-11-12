Turkmenistan Signs Five New Agreements With International Organizations In Antalya

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has signed five cooperation documents with UN agencies and the International Water Management Institute in Antalya, covering climate action, energy transition, industrial development and water management, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The documents were signed yesterday during the working visit of Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Türkiye.

The package includes the Declaration on Children, Youth and Climate Action, signed by the Minister of Education of Turkmenistan in cooperation with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The signing ceremony was attended by Gernot Laganda, Director of UNICEF's Climate and Environment Programme and head of the organization's delegation to COP31, as well as Jalpa Ratna, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan.

Another document is an agreement with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) on implementing the third phase of the work plan for the management of the phasedown of hydrochlorofluorocarbons in Turkmenistan for 2026-2030.

The package also includes a project document titled "Supporting the Energy Transition in Remote Settlements of Turkmenistan." It was prepared by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) office in Turkmenistan jointly with the country's Ministries of Environmental Protection and Energy.

In addition, Turkmenistan signed the Country Programming Framework for 2026-2030 with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The fifth document is a memorandum of understanding between the State Committee for Water Management of Turkmenistan and the International Water Management Institute. It provides for cooperation in the field of water resources management.