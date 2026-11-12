GTC Financial Consultancy Secures Category 1 License From The UAE Capital Market Authority

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to announce that GTC Financial Consultancy LLC has been granted a Category 1 license by the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA).

The license represents an important milestone in the company's continued development in the United Arab Emirates and further strengthens tits locally regulated presence in one of the world's leading financial markets.

Under the Category 1 license, GTC UAE is regulated to operate as trading broker of OTC derivatives and currencies in the spot market and Trading broker in the international markets.

The authorization reflects GTC's continued focus on operating within established regulatory frameworks while maintaining high standards of governance, transparency, and responsible business practices.

Strengthening Our Commitment to the UAE

The UAE continues to play an important role in GTC's long-term development. Establishing a stronger regulated presence in the country supports the entity's commitment to serving clients and partners through an appropriately regulated local framework.

The Category 1 license also represents another step in GTC's broader approach to building sustainable operations in the UAE.

Mr. Zheng, Chairman of GTC Financial Consultancy LLC, said:

“ Securing a Category 1 license marks a significant milestone in our journey and reinforces our commitment to integrity, reliability, and responsible growth. ”

“ This achievement reflects the values we stand by: honoring our commitments, building lasting trust with our clients and partners, and embracing new opportunities with confidence. As we continue to move forward, we remain dedicated to turning our vision into action and creating sustainable value for the future .”

Building Trust Through Local Regulation

For GTC Financial Consultancy LLC, regulatory development is an essential part of building a responsible and sustainable financial services business. The entity continues to invest in its regulatory framework, operational standards, technology, and local capabilities in the UAE.

Charbel Raffoul, Chief Executive Officer of GTC Financial Consultancy LLC, said:

“Trust is the true currency of our industry, and in the UAE that trust begins with local regulation. Our clients here can now trade with a firm supervised at home, by the UAE's own regulator, and served by a team based right here.

For us, a license is a promise: transparency in how we price, discipline in how we manage risk, and accountability in how we treat every client. The UAE is not simply a market for us - it is our home, and we will keep investing here in people, technology and investor education.”

Moving Forward

The Category 1 license strengthens GTC's regulatory foundation in the UAE and supports our long-term commitment to the region.

As GTC continues to develop, the focus remains on responsible growth, strong governance, and operating in accordance with the regulatory requirements applicable in the UAE.

Risk Warning: Trading in OTC derivatives and foreign exchange involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

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