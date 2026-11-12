News

Eviden Enterprise Access Management available on IGEL OSTM 12 for secure, flexible access to critical digital workspaces

Allowing organizations to capitalize on their existing Eviden Access Management investment while benefiting from IGEL OSTM 12's secure, modular endpoint architecture

Paris, France – November 12, 2026 – Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI today announces the availability of Eviden Enterprise Access Management (EAM) on IGEL OSTM 12, the latest version of IGEL's immutable operating system for secure endpoint access, enabling organizations to combine secure endpoint computing with advanced access management in a modern, modular digital workspace environment.

Available to eligible IGEL® and Eviden customers through the IGEL App Portal ®, the Eviden EAM App for IGEL OSTM enables organizations to migrate to IGEL OSTM 12 while continuing to use their existing Eviden Enterprise Access Management's multi-factor capabilities for strong authentication and enterprise single sign-on to business-critical applications. The solution also provides users with facilitated access to Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol and Citrix applications while ensuring seamless integration with the latest version of the IGEL platform.

At the core of the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint PlatformTM, IGEL OSTM 12 is an immutable operating system for secure endpoint access across compatible laptops, PCs and purpose-built endpoint devices. Its modular architecture enables applications to be deployed and updated independently of the operating system through the IGEL App Portal®, providing greater flexibility and simplifying endpoint maintenance. Together with the IGEL Universal Management SuiteTM (UMSTM), which enables centralized management of endpoint configurations, policies and application deployments, the platform helps organizations maintain secure, consistent and centrally governed endpoint environments.

Eviden Enterprise Access Management is designed to secure hundreds or thousands of workstations, combining enterprise single sign-on, multi-factor authentication and self-service password reset in a single centrally managed solution. The IGEL OSTM 12 integration supports Eviden EAM strong authentication, such as contactless RFID badges and smart cards, combined with enterprise single sign-on for secure access to digital workspaces.

The integration of Eviden and IGEL OSTM 12 is the result of the active cooperation between the two companies to provide customers with simpler management, greater flexibility and an improved security posture, while extending the benefits of a controlled endpoint environment. This successful partnership is already helping healthcare professionals and employees in industrial and retail environments securely access critical applications from IGEL OS-based endpoints

David Leporini, deputy director for cyber products, Eviden, Atos Group, said:“Organizations are looking for ways to modernize their endpoint environments without compromising security or user experience. The availability of Eviden Enterprise Access Management on IGEL OSTM 12 enables customers to take advantage of IGEL's latest modular platform while continuing to benefit from trusted, enterprise-grade authentication and single sign-on capabilities across their digital workspace environments.”

Matthias Haas, managing director and CTO at IGEL, said:“IGEL OS 12 gives customers greater flexibility in how they deploy and manage applications while maintaining the trusted endpoint foundation established by its immutable architecture. By making Eviden Enterprise Access Management available on IGEL OS 12, we are helping organizations extend secure and streamlined access to supported applications and virtual workspaces in environments where identity security and endpoint control are critical.”

***

About IGEL

IGEL® is a global cybersecurity software company delivering the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint PlatformTM, a trusted and governed endpoint platform for secure access to cloud, VDI, DaaS, SaaS, Secure Browsers, enterprise applications, as well as OT endpoints. At its foundation is IGEL OSTM, an immutable operating system that helps reduce endpoint attack surface, preserve a known-good endpoint state, and support secure access across distributed work environments. Through the IGEL Preventative Security Model®, the platform adds attested workload delivery, centralized governance, and contextual enforcement, aligning endpoint security with Zero Trust and SSE/SASE architectures from key IGEL ReadyTM partners.

IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster RecoveryTM (IGEL BC&DRTM) helps organizations restore secure access on Windows endpoints affected by ransomware, other cyberattacks, or outages. Founded in 2001, IGEL is headquartered in Germany with U.S. offices in San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale, working with an ecosystem of 130 leading technology brands. Learn more at .

Windows is a trademark of the Microsoft group of companies.

About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand focused on cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. A trusted partner to public and private sector organizations, Eviden deploys advanced analytics capabilities and helps ensure the robustness, continuity and resilience of its customers' operations. Leveraging more than 2,200 experts and 720 patents, Eviden helps protect people, data and critical infrastructures worldwide, at the convergence of intelligence, sovereignty and trust.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 53,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | ... | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

Attachment

News-Eviden Enterprise Access Management available on IGEL OSTM 12 for secure, flexible access to critical digital workspaces