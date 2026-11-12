Willis Appoints Chris Mulligan To Lead Global Risk Engineering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the appointment of Chris Mulligan as global head of risk engineering.

Mulligan will unite 200 risk engineers across 30 countries, integrating their expertise with Willis' data, analytics and specialist risk capabilities to give clients a clearer, more connected view of risk.

The appointment, effective from 1 January 2027, comes as rapid growth in AI infrastructure, climate pressures, the energy transition and increasingly interconnected supply chains create risks that can cascade across locations and global portfolios. Willis' risk engineers help clients identify vulnerabilities, understand potential impacts and prioritise action, supporting stronger resilience and more informed investment and insurance decisions.

Mulligan brings more than 17 years' experience at Willis, spanning leadership and client-facing roles in risk engineering. He has played a key role in advancing technical capabilities and strengthening collaboration across regions.

Marc Hindman, North America Leader, Risk and Analytics at Willis said:“Chris combines deep technical expertise with a clear understanding of the risks shaping clients' businesses. His leadership will bring our global capabilities closer together, helping clients see how exposures connect and act on that insight with confidence.”

Chris Mulligan, Global Head of Risk Engineering at Willis, said:“Clients need more than a site-by-site view of risk. By connecting our engineering expertise with Willis' leading data and analytics, we can clearly show how exposures interact across operations and portfolios, and help clients target investment, strengthen resilience and make better risk and insurance decisions.”

Mulligan will report to Marc Hindman. He will be based in London.



About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organisations sharpen their strategy, enhance organisational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximise performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success and provide perspective that moves you.

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