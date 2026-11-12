Australian Organisations Accelerate AI Adoption As Implementation Challenges Intensify

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New global Securonix research reveals Australian organisations place greater importance on cybersecurity automation than any other surveyed country, while maintaining a strong focus on human oversight.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 12 November 2026 – Securonix, Inc., today released Australian findings from its global report, The Evolution of Cybersecurity Automation: Towards Human-Governed AI Execution. The research reveals that Australian organisations are among the most proactive adopters of AI-driven security operations, while also facing significant challenges in implementing the technology at scale.

Australian organisations place greater importance on cybersecurity automation than their counterparts in any other surveyed region, with 98% describing it as important and 67% saying it is very important. They are also among the most likely to report fully autonomous, AI-driven cybersecurity operations. However, every Australian respondent (100%) reported experiencing implementation challenges, highlighting the need to support rapid adoption with effective governance, workforce preparation and organisational alignment.



The global study surveyed 1,000 cybersecurity professionals from organisations with between 2,000 and more than 50,000 employees across Australia, the US, UK and France, including 250 respondents from Australia. Respondents included CISOs, Heads of SOC, Heads of Cyber Threat Intelligence, Heads of Incident Response and Heads of Solutions Architecture. The study found that 99.6% of respondents globally had increased their budgets for AI-driven cybersecurity automation during the previous year, with a similarly high proportion of Australian organisations increasing investment.



Australia Demonstrates Strong Appetite for AI-Driven Security Operations



“Australian security teams are moving quickly on AI, and the research shows they are also wrestling with the practical side of making it work.” said Ajay Biyani Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Securonix.“Every respondent reported implementation challenges, while more than a third said some SOC decisions will always need human involvement. For me, that reflects a healthy level of caution. AI can take a lot of repetitive work off analysts and help teams respond faster, but people still need to understand the decision, challenge it when necessary, and remain accountable for the outcome.”



This appetite for AI is accompanied by a clear recognition that people must remain closely involved in security decision-making. Half (50%) of Australian respondents say key SOC use cases will always require a human in the loop, a higher proportion than in other surveyed regions. When asked which cybersecurity tasks would always require human involvement regardless of advances in AI, Australian respondents placed the greatest emphasis on alert triage and analysis.



Implementation Challenges Come into Focus



Despite strong adoption, Australian organisations are encountering practical barriers as they integrate AI into cybersecurity operations. Management understanding and buy-in was cited as a challenge by 35% of respondents, while 27% identified budget constraints and the same proportion highlighted incorrect or undesirable decisions made by AI. Slow user adoption was reported by 26%.



These findings illustrate the realities facing organisations as AI moves from experimentation into day-to-day security operations. Technology investment alone is not enough. Organisations must also build the skills, confidence, governance and organisational alignment needed to translate AI adoption into meaningful operational outcomes.



Australia's approach to funding also reflects these pressures. Fifty-five percent of respondents said they would redirect unused headcount budget towards AI initiatives, more than in any other country surveyed, as organisations look for new ways to address cybersecurity skills demands.



Governance and Human Oversight Remain Central



Australian respondents, alongside those in the US, were the most likely to describe their AI governance as optimised. The research suggests organisations may be applying existing frameworks covering privacy, data sovereignty, security, compliance and risk management to new AI-enabled capabilities as they prepare for the continued evolution of AI regulation.



Across all markets, organisations favour a human-in-the-loop approach in which AI identifies, recommends and accelerates actions while people retain responsibility for review, approval and accountability. While only 13% of respondents globally report fully autonomous AI use in the SOC without human approval, this rises to 19% among Australian respondents.



The Australian results highlight an important balance. Organisations are embracing the speed, scale and operational potential of AI, while recognising that governance, transparency and human judgement remain essential as its role in security operations expands. The full report includes recommendations for organisations seeking to build a human-governed, AI-enabled SOC. These include investing in AI literacy and analyst training, establishing cross-functional governance, defining human-approval policies, prioritising transparency and explainability, and measuring AI through meaningful security and operational outcomes.



To read The Evolution of Cybersecurity Automation: Towards Human-Governed AI Execution, visit .



Research Methodology

Securonix surveyed 1,000 cybersecurity professionals from organisations with 2,000 to more than 50,000 employees in the US, UK, France and Australia in summer 2026. Respondents included CISOs, Heads of SOC, Heads of Cyber Threat Intelligence, Heads of Incident Response and Heads of Solutions Architecture. The sectors studied were Financial Services, Retail, Defense, Critical National Infrastructure and Healthcare.



About Securonix

Securonix is transforming security operations with the industry's first Unified Defence SIEM with Agentic AI, built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Its cloud-native platform unifies detection, investigation, and response, while enabling Sam, the AI SOC Analyst, and a productivity-based AI operating model for the SOC, so organisations can measure and govern AI by the analyst work it delivers. Helping enterprises become Breach Ready and Board Ready, Securonix delivers accountable, outcome-driven security operations at scale. Recognised as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for SIEM and a Customers' Choice by Gartner Peer InsightsTM, Securonix delivers trusted security operations for global enterprises. Learn more at .



Media Contact

Ameesha Patel,

PR Director, C8 Consulting on behalf of Securonix

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