At SMPTE Media Technology Summit, Interdigital Validates Metadata Standard Underpinning HDR For Premium Video Across Creator Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) InterDigital's HDR showcase spotlights consistent storytelling for premium streaming

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video, and AI technology research and development company, announced that it will demonstrate advancements in SMPTE standards empowering consistent and interoperable HDR conversions at the SMPTE Media Summit, taking place in Pasadena, California from November 16 - 19.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology enhances video with greater contrast, brightness, and a wider color gamut, qualities that play a key role in preserving creative intent – giving broadcasters and content creators the freedom to tell richer visual stories while maintaining the integrity of artistic choices made during production.

SMPTE Dynamic Range Conversion Characterization Metadata Standard

InterDigital will demonstrate contributions to ST 2094-60, the SMPTE Dynamic Range Conversion Characterization Metadata standard that establishes anchor points and associated metadata to ensure consistent and interoperable HDR conversions across different techniques. SMPTE ST 2094-60 enables reliable and predictable HDR–SDR conversions, from live capture to final delivery, while supporting interoperability across diverse streaming and distribution scenarios.

As HDR becomes a widespread feature of the video ecosystem, InterDigital remains focused on developing technologies that deliver optimal HDR quality for all users, including for SDR and HDR formats and inserted content, like replays and advertisements. Some productions require precisely set and maintained reference levels to support regular conversions between HDR and SDR formats, and InterDigital's innovative metadata-driven method guarantees consistency and interoperability across conversion techniques. Learn more here.

Measuring What Matters: The Future of Video Quality and Monitoring

On November 17 at 10:30 am PT, InterDigital's David Touzé will participate on a Solutions Hub Program industry panel titled“Measuring What Matters: The Future of Video Quality and Monitoring” that explores how advances in monitoring, testing and analytics are helping the industry ensure reliable delivery, maintain quality, and meet the demands of an evolving media landscape. Learn more here.

Advertising Workflows for HDR

On November 17 at 1:00 pm PT, InterDigital's Bill Redmann will join a roundtable discussion exploring advertising workflows for HDR, specifically advanced ad creation, signaling, insertion, and lifecycle management across HDR streaming workflows, including interoperability, metadata integrity, quality assurance, and standards-based delivery at scale. Learn more here.

Register and learn more about the SMPTE Media Technology Summit here.

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital® is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

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InterDigital Contact:

Roya Stephens

202 349 1714

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