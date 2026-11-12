Influential Women Profiles Chioma Shaw: Person-Centered Advocacy That Connects Underserved Communities To Essential Care

MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Case Manager at Service Coordination Inc., Chioma Shaw Helps Older Adults, Individuals With Disabilities, and Veterans Access the Resources and Support They NeedChioma Shaw is a dedicated case manager at Service Coordination Incorporated, a nonprofit organization in Maryland, where she works as an advocate and services coordinator helping individuals access essential resources and support systems. Her clients include older adults and individuals with mental and physical disabilities, whom she connects with services such as in-home aides, medical supplies, insurance assistance, food banks, grants, and other community resources. Chioma also holds a strong commitment to supporting veterans, particularly those navigating challenges related to PTSD, life transitions, and access to care. Her work is driven by a desire to ensure that no one falls through the cracks.With a background in behavioral health and counseling, Chioma earned her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Towson University in December 2023. She is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Clinical Mental Health at Bowie State University, with the goal of becoming a licensed counselor and expanding her ability to provide therapeutic support to individuals and communities in need. Along the way, she has gained valuable experience as a Registered Behavioral Technician through internship opportunities and by facilitating supervised counseling sessions. Her training also includes certifications in Mandated Reporter Training, Sexual Abuse Awareness and Prevention, Adult and Pediatric First Aid, CPR, and AED, as well as Social and Behavioral Research.Chioma attributes her success to her mentors, Dr. Sheila Osborne and Dr. Crystal Joseph, who offered her guidance, trust, and networking opportunities. Their confidence in her abilities allowed her to facilitate counseling sessions before she was licensed, an experience that helped shape her professional growth. The best career advice she has received is to network and believe in herself. She has found that many opportunities come simply from asking and having the confidence to try, and she was given a chance because she took the initiative to connect with others and explore new experiences.That lesson informs the advice she offers to young women entering her field. Chioma encourages them to build strong networks and never be afraid to reach out through an email or a phone call. She reminds them that a psychology degree can open many doors, so it is worth exploring different paths until they find the area that truly interests and inspires them.Chioma is candid about the challenges facing mental health and social services today. Limited funding for resources, a shortage of mental health professionals that leads to burnout and high caseloads, and restrictions created by insurance limitations all affect the people she serves. At the same time, she views these challenges as clear evidence of the need for greater support and investment in accessible mental health care. Increasing access to mental health services remains one of her strongest professional passions.Compassion, empathy, and a person-centered approach are the values most important to Chioma in both her work and personal life. She is committed to supporting individuals facing challenges such as limited resources, medical needs, housing, and employment barriers. Her practice is grounded in multicultural competence and a commitment to meeting clients where they are. She takes the time to understand each person's background, culture, and unique circumstances so that the support she provides is meaningful and respectful.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Chioma volunteers with the United Methodist Church Volunteer Mission. Looking ahead, she hopes her legacy will include building a nonprofit, connecting with local leaders, and ensuring that underserved communities receive the resources they need through hard work and collaboration.Through steady advocacy, ongoing education, and a heart for service, Chioma has already made a tangible difference in the lives of the clients she supports. Her path from behavioral technician to case manager and future counselor reflects a clear and growing commitment to accessible, compassionate care. Chioma Shaw continues to show how one dedicated advocate can open doors to stability, dignity, and hope for the people and communities who need it most.Learn More about Chioma Shaw:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Profiles Chioma Shaw: Person-Centered Advocacy That Connects Underserved Communities to Essential Care News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 08:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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