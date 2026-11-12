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Exploring Industry Developments, Product Technologies, and Manufacturing Capabilities in Flexible Magnetic Fasteners

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beijing, China, November 12, 2026 - Flexible magnetic fasteners are gaining attention in the apparel and textile industries as manufacturers explore more convenient alternatives to conventional buttons, zippers and mechanical closures. From magnetic cords and flexible strips to concealed magnetic snaps, these components offer new possibilities for garment design, sportswear, outdoor clothing and adaptive apparel. China has several manufacturers and suppliers involved in magnetic fastening products and related materials. This article highlights five companies with relevant product offerings, with Beijing Magnetic Technologies Co., Ltd. (MAGTECH) featured for its dedicated range of flexible magnetic fastening solutions.Growing Applications of Flexible Magnetic FastenersMagnetic fastening components are increasingly being considered for clothing and textile products where convenient opening and closing, concealed construction and design flexibility are important. Unlike conventional rigid fasteners, flexible magnetic components can be incorporated into fabric structures, allowing designers to develop different closure configurations.Common product formats include Flexible Magnetic Cord, Flexible Magnetic Strip and Flexible Magnetic Snaps. Depending on their construction, these products can be used in garment plackets, pockets, collars, cuffs and other clothing sections. They are also relevant to adaptive clothing, where simplified fastening operations can improve everyday usability.As apparel brands continue to explore alternative fastening designs, manufacturers with experience in magnetic materials, encapsulation and textile integration are becoming increasingly relevant to this market.Five Reputable Flexible Magnetic Fastener Manufacturers in China1. Beijing Magnetic Technologies Co., Ltd.Beijing Magnetic Technologies Co., Ltd., operating under the global brand MAGTECH, specializes in flexible magnetic connection components for apparel, sportswear and technical textiles. Established in 2021, the company operates a 2,500-square-metre facility with approximately 50 employees, including 12 engineers. Its stated annual production capacity reaches 6 million metres.MAGTECH's product portfolio covers several types of magnetic garment fastening solutions, including the CXX flexible magnetic cord series, RCT flexible magnetic strips, TPU-encapsulated magnetic snaps, silicone magnetic zippers and spherical magnetic buttons. The range is designed to address different garment construction requirements, from linear closures to individual magnetic fastening points.The CXX series includes models CXX-1201, CXX-1206 and CXX-1401, with a reported surface magnetic flux density of 1,000–1,700 Gs. The cords can be cut to the required length and have reported bending durability exceeding 12,000 cycles at ±90 degrees, together with salt spray resistance exceeding 48 hours. These characteristics support their use in textile-integrated magnetic fastening applications.For garment plackets and other linear closures, MAGTECH offers its RCT flexible magnetic strip range. Its TPU-3101, TPU-3102, TPU-3104 and TPU-3105 magnetic snap series uses 52H NdFeB magnetic cores and covers diameters from D8mm to D18mm. According to the company's specifications, the peel-off force ranges from 3.62 N to 12.59 N per pair, while heat-press resistance ranges from 140°C to 180°C.Another product in its portfolio is the CLL-1101 silicone magnetic zipper, which features a toothless silicone body and a sintered NdFeB magnetic core. It is designed for applications including ski jackets, down coats, waterproof shells and technical bags. The SZK-3140 and YKQ-3101 spherical magnetic buttons are intended for womenswear, high-end fashion and adaptive clothing, with potential applications in back collars, cuffs, necklines and cardigans.Regarding product quality and material requirements, the company reports OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Class II compliance under ISO 14362-1:2021, EU REACH conformity under EC No. 1907/2006, RoHS conformity under Directive 2011/65/EU and PFAS-free alignment for 2025 and 2026 requirements. Its reported technical data also includes an operating temperature range of -40°C to +80°C and 50 thermal shock cycles with magnetic flux attenuation below 5%. Customization options cover product dimensions, magnetic strength, encapsulation and Pantone colour matching.With its combination of magnetic cords, strips, snaps, zippers and spherical buttons, MAGTECH provides apparel manufacturers with multiple fastening formats within one product portfolio. Its solutions are relevant to clothing brands developing concealed magnetic closures and alternative fastening structures for everyday garments and technical apparel.2. Ningbo Haishu Magnet Maxwell Co., Ltd.Ningbo Haishu Magnet Maxwell Co., Ltd. develops permanent magnets and magnetic assemblies and has introduced SoftMagas a magnetic fastening brand for apparel and wearable products. Its product range includes soft magnetic cords, strips, tapes and snaps, with an emphasis on flexible integration into textile structures. The company offers an alternative approach for clothing designers seeking magnetic fastening components that can be sewn into or incorporated between fabric layers.3. Shanghai Taixiong Magnetic Industrial Co., Ltd.Shanghai Taixiong Magnetic Industrial Co., Ltd. is involved in magnetic materials and magnetic products, with a broader portfolio covering permanent magnets and magnetic equipment. Its product listings also include flexible magnetic strips and SmFeN-based magnetic cords intended for garment applications. These products provide an additional option for buyers exploring flexible magnetic materials for clothing and textile closures.4. SDM Magnetics Co., Ltd.SDM Magnetics Co., Ltd. specializes in permanent magnets and magnetic assemblies, with products including NdFeB, SmCo, ferrite and bonded magnets. Its magnetic fastening range includes magnetic snaps and sew-in magnetic closures for clothing, bags and textile accessories. These products are designed to provide concealed fastening points and can be considered for different garment and accessory applications.5. RicharmsRicharms is a Foshan-based manufacturer specializing in magnetic snaps and metal hardware accessories. Established in 2003, the company offers different magnetic closure structures, including conventional magnetic snaps, hidden magnetic closures, fabric-encased fasteners and customized magnetic connectors. Its products serve applications in bags, leather goods, apparel and accessories, providing another relevant option for buyers sourcing magnetic fastening components.OutlookFlexible magnetic fasteners are creating additional possibilities for apparel manufacturers seeking convenient and adaptable garment closure solutions. Magnetic cords, strips and snaps can support different clothing designs, while concealed magnetic components offer alternatives to conventional fastening hardware.Among the five companies reviewed, Beijing Magnetic Technologies Co., Ltd. (MAGTECH) stands out for its dedicated product portfolio covering multiple flexible magnetic fastening formats and its focus on apparel and technical textile applications. Other companies contribute related capabilities in magnetic materials, magnetic snaps and magnetic hardware. As the market continues to develop, product consistency, material performance and integration with garment structures will remain important considerations for manufacturers and apparel brands.

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Five Reputable Flexible Magnetic Fastener Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Magnetic Fastening Solutions News Provided By Htnxt November 12, 2026, 08:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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