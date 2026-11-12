Inside The Noida Workshop Where Outdoor Furniture Is Built To Survive Indian Weather

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) A lot of outdoor furniture is bought off the shelf, in fixed sizes. World of Outdoors works the other way. The Noida brand designs and manufactures every piece in its own workshop, built to order for the exact space it will occupy, and made for what an outdoor piece faces in India: heavy monsoon rain, strong summer sun and dust.

Rishi Bathla, Founder of World of Outdoors, with a craftsman at the brand's Noida workshop, reviewing a made-to-order chair frame

Founded in 2019 by Rishi Bathla, and shaped together with Rangoli Garg Bathla, the brand makes furniture for ultra luxury residential and commercial properties, and delivers across India.

That process starts with the space, not the product. Customers share the dimensions of their balcony, terrace or garden, how much sun and rain it gets, and how they plan to use it. The team then builds around those answers: frames in aluminium or Grade-A teak, seats handwoven in outdoor rope or woven in synthetic wicker, cushions in quick-dry foam that lets rain drain through instead of soaking it up, and UV-resistant performance fabrics chosen for strong Indian sun.

"Outdoor furniture in India fails for a simple reason. It was never designed for Indian weather," said Rishi Bathla, Founder of World of Outdoors. "A sofa that works on a dry European patio gives up after one monsoon here. We build the other way around. We start from the rain, the heat and the dust, and design furniture that lives happily outside through all of it."

The made-to-order model also changes what customers can ask for: custom dimensions for narrow or L-shaped balconies, fabric and finish choices to match the home, and configurations that fixed-size sets cannot offer. Standard production takes about eight weeks once a design is confirmed; custom designs can take longer, and the team confirms timing for each order. Minimum order requirements vary by piece and project, and customers can discuss them with the team.

Search interest in balcony furniture in India has grown over the past year. World of Outdoors publishes free, practical guides on the subject, from standard balcony sizes in Indian apartments to which materials cope best with coastal humidity.

Customers can explore the collections and book a visit to the by-appointment design studio in Noida at worldofoutdoors. The full story of how a made-to-order piece is built, from first measurement to installation, is at worldofoutdoors/blog/how-made-to-order-outdoor-furniture-is-made-india.

About World of Outdoors

World of Outdoors is a premium outdoor furniture brand that designs and manufactures made-to-order pieces in its own workshop in Noida, India. Founded in 2019, the brand builds furniture for Indian weather using Grade-A teak, special Italian coated aluminium, handwoven rope, synthetic wicker, quick-dry foam and UV-resistant performance fabrics. It delivers across India for homes, architects and interior designers, and hospitality projects including restaurants and hotels.

For more information, plese visit, worldofoutdoors.