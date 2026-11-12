Big 5 Global Brings Indian Manufacturing Capabilities To A Growing MEASA Construction Market

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) As construction and urban development projects grow in scale and complexity across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), reliable supply chains, efficient procurement and predictable project delivery remain key priorities for the industry. With India's construction market projected to reach USD 1.1 trillion by 2031, growing demand for infrastructure, housing and sustainable building solutions presents opportunities for Indian manufacturers to expand their reach into regional market, according to Aranca. Responding to these priorities, Big 5 Global returns from 23 – 26 November 2026 to the Dubai World Trade Centre, helping businesses broaden sourcing strategies and support more efficient project delivery.

Big 5 Global unites international suppliers through global synergy and national vision to accelerate the UAE's urban development ambitions

Reflecting the scale of demand across the region, more than 1,800 exhibitors from over 60 countries will showcase 55,000 products, services, systems and solutions at the event, with international companies representing 70% of the exhibitor base.

“India and the UAE continue to strengthen their trade and economic partnership, creating opportunities for Indian manufacturers to engage with a growing regional construction market. Investment in housing, urban development, infrastructure capacity, industrial facilities and faster construction methods increases demand for materials, building systems and more sustainable solutions. With 80 Indian companies participating at Big 5 Global, the event provides an important opportunity to showcase India's manufacturing capabilities, connect with regional buyers and project stakeholders and explore new business relationships across the construction supply chain,” said Pankaj Chadha, Chairman, Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India.

Strengthening supply chains across the project lifecycle

For buyers and project teams, this global reach creates greater choice and helps them respond to evolving project requirements. From construction materials and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) solutions to building interiors and finishes, prefabrication, fire and safety, infrastructure equipment and industrial construction products, the exhibition covers key requirements across project delivery.

Seven co-located events extend the sectoral diversification across heavy construction, concrete, marble and stone, urban design and landscape, HVACR, digital construction and geospatial technologies, as well as facilities management. The sectors collectively reflect the interconnected requirements of the built environment, enabling stakeholders to compare solutions, diversify supplier networks and identify technologies that can improve productivity throughout an asset's lifecycle.

The scale and diversity of the exhibition are also reflected in the companies participating in 2026. The exhibitor line-up includes Liebherr, Bauer, Doosan, Zamil Steel, Anchor Allied, Astral, Dutco Tennant, TOPWERK, MASA and RAKNOR, alongside manufacturers and suppliers from across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman. Indian exhibitors include Aquasub Engineering, C.R.I. Pumps, Astral Limited, Jainson Cables India, Shakti Irrigation, Himalayan Adhesives and HP Adhesives, representing a range of products across pumps, piping, cables, irrigation and construction adhesives. The 2026 edition will also welcome first-time exhibitors, including Midea, Einhell, Reynaers, Innovo Group and Mulk Holding, further expanding the range of companies represented.

Technology supporting procurement and project delivery

Alongside evolving supply networks, technology is transforming procurement and project delivery, enabling greater efficiency, visibility and control. Digital technologies are creating new opportunities to improve how construction projects are planned, coordinated and delivered.

At Digital Construction World, exhibitors including Premier Construction Software, Nemetschek Group, Leica, RIB Software and DJI Drones will represent the digital construction sector. These areas are relevant to project teams seeking to improve coordination, access reliable project information and connect decisions across different stages of delivery.

Exploring more sustainable construction solutions

Beyond technological advancement, resource efficiency and sustainable construction remain key considerations; the industry prioritizes low-carbon materials use, waste reduction and building systems' performance.

Supporting the sustainability ambitions, the Big 5 Global Impact Trail provides a dedicated route through the exhibition floor, guiding visitors towards suppliers, products and insights supporting sustainable project delivery. Participating exhibitors include NaturaSeal with VOC-free, crack-bridging waterproofing membranes; Prime Middle East with low-GWP cooling refrigerants; and Deewan Equipment Trading with waste-reducing concrete reclaimers, among others.

“The next phase of growth across construction markets will be defined not only by the scale of development, but by how effectively the industry can deliver it,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events.“Resilient supply chains, technology adoption, sustainable solutions and workforce capability are inseparable from project performance. Big 5 Global connects these priorities in one place, giving regional stakeholders access to global suppliers, practical innovation and the partnerships needed to move projects forward with greater confidence and long-term value.”

Big 5 Global is proud to collaborate with an esteemed network of partners and sponsors: Main supporting partner, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure; Supporting partners, Dubai Civil Defence, Ministry of Economy & Tourism, Dubai Municipality, The Department of Municipalities and Transport and Riyadh Region Municipality; Headline partner, Italian Trade Agency; Strategic partners TALCO | Saudi Made and Midea; Innovation construction partner, Innovo; Construction delivery partner, Trojan Construction Holding; Integrated economic zones sponsor, KEZAD Group; Global industrial sponsor, National Industries Park; Construction mobility sponsor, United Motors & Heavy Equipment; Premium systems sponsor, Toshiba; Sustainable development sponsor, Dubai Investments Park; Gold sponsor, MIE Groups; and Bronze sponsors, Autodesk, DEWALT, M.A.H.Y Khoory & Co, Nemetschek Group, Premier Construction Software and STANLEY.

Registration for Big 5 Global is now open. The event takes place from 23 – 26 November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. For more information and to register, visit