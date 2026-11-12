Government Of Sri Lanka Welcomes Formal Closure Of Case Against Mr. Anojan Sivarasa In The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecution has formally closed the case concerning Sri Lankan national Anojan Sivarasa and will not pursue further proceedings, according to Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry, which is coordinating arrangements for his return home.

The announcement follows the Saudi Supreme Court's decision on 13 October 2026 to set aside the death sentence previously imposed on Sivarasa and refer the case back to the Al-Ahsa Criminal Court for further proceedings.

At a hearing on 27 October, the criminal court referred the matter to the Public Prosecution for additional investigation. Following that process, prosecutors decided against pursuing further proceedings and formally closed the case, the ministry reported.

According to the ministry, all sentences previously imposed on Sivarasa have consequently been set aside and are no longer in force.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath met members of Sivarasa's family at the ministry on 11 November 2026. He briefed them on the closure and the arrangements being made to facilitate Sivarasa's return to Sri Lanka.

The Government acknowledged the work of Sri Lankan legal experts who travelled to Riyadh to provide assistance in coordination with Saudi lawyers. It also recognised the diplomatic engagement undertaken by Sri Lanka's Embassy in Riyadh, working with the ministry and the relevant Saudi authorities.

The Government expressed appreciation to Saudi Arabia and its authorities for their cooperation throughout the proceedings, describing the outcome as having been achieved through the Kingdom's established legal and institutional processes.

The ministry and Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh are continuing discussions with Saudi authorities to complete the legal and administrative formalities necessary for Sivarasa's return. The announcement places those arrangements alongside the conclusion of the proceedings.