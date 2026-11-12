SLIIT Academic Wins Silver At Asian Masters Swimming Championships

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) SLIIT academic Dr. Hansani Weeratunge has won silver in the women's 50m butterfly at the second Asian Masters Swimming Championships in Bengaluru, India, representing Sri Lanka alongside her university teaching and research career.

Weeratunge is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at SLIIT's Faculty of Engineering. The institute announced her second-place finish in a release recognising her international sporting achievement.

Her participation combines competitive swimming with academic responsibilities in engineering. SLIIT congratulated her on the medal and recognised her continued involvement in international competition.

The silver medal adds an international swimming result to the achievements of the institute's academic community.