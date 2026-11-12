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Uber Backs Sri Lanka's Next Wave Of Tech Entrepreneurs


Date: 2026-11-12 04:01:07

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Three Sri Lankan startups working in renewable energy, video editing and logistics have been selected for Uber Springboard 2026, giving their founders access to mentorship from the company's technology and business leaders in Hyderabad.

Thingsnode, MonChron and NeuroFleets were chosen from 150 applications, the highest number received by the programme, according to Uber. The initiative is organised with Sri Lanka's Ministry of Digital Economy and is now in its third edition.

Thingsnode, founded by Migara Amithodhana, develops technology to monitor and optimise renewable energy assets. Uber's account puts the renewable energy capacity supported by its solutions at more than 500 megawatts.

MonChron was founded by Ganidhu Kandepola, identified in the announcement as an 18-year-old entrepreneur. Its artificial intelligence tool is designed to let content creators automate complex video post-production tasks through conversational instructions.

Jaffna-based NeuroFleets, co-founded by Lavanya Ratanbala and Robinroy Peter, combines edge artificial intelligence with autonomous hardware. Its work focuses on coordinating logistics fleets and reducing downtime in third-party logistics warehouses.

The selected founders will attend structured sessions at Uber's Tech Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, India. Mentorship will cover product development, technology, business strategy and the challenges of scaling operations.

Rather than focusing on a single industry, the winning businesses apply technology to three distinct operational needs: managing clean-energy infrastructure, simplifying creative production and improving warehouse logistics.

The sessions will connect founders with practical technology and commercial expertise.

The 2026 programme follows editions held in 2024 and 2025. The founders' next stage will involve working with senior Uber leaders on their products and growth plans through the Hyderabad mentorship sessions.

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Colombo Gazette

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