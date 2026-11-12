JXG, Together With The Ceylon Chamber Of Commerce, Launches BREAKTHROUGH To Advance National Entrepreneur Development

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Entrepreneurs across Sri Lanka can apply for a share of LKR 70 million through BREAKTHROUGH, a programme launched by JXG and the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce to fund 20 businesses and support their development.

Applications opened on 11 November 2026 and close on 20 January 2027. Individual awards will range from LKR 1 million to LKR 5 million, with allocations based on business requirements, development stage, growth objectives and potential impact.

The nationwide programme covers all nine provinces. It is open to existing enterprises, including micro, small and medium-sized businesses, and startups operating in manufacturing and services.

Provincial assessments will be followed by workshops, mentoring and business development sessions for shortlisted applicants. An expert panel will make the final selections, considering commercial viability, innovation, scalability, sustainability, ethical practices and potential economic and community impact.

Selected businesses will then enter a structured 12-month development programme. Support will include mentoring, investor networks, banking and insurance assistance, professional expertise and quarterly progress reviews.

JXG professionals will contribute advice across finance, human resources, information technology, marketing and legal services. The organisers intend this support to help participants address operational challenges, strengthen governance and prepare for growth.

The initiative draws on JXG's business experience and the Chamber's national networks. It was inspired by the entrepreneurial career of JXG Founder and Chairman Emeritus C.T.A. Schaffter.

Organisers also welcome ecosystem partners offering resources and expertise.

Application forms are available in English, Sinhala and Tamil through JXG's programme website. Applicants can submit online, by email to..., or by post. The published deadline is 11.59 pm Sri Lanka time on 20 January 2027. Janashakthi Grou