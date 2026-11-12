A New Lifeline For Sri Lankan Children: Hemas Hospital Wattala Successfully Completes Country's First Private-Sector Pediatric Liver Transplant

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Hemas Hospital Wattala has reported completing a paediatric liver transplant, expanding its specialist services for children with severe liver disease. The hospital describes the procedure as the first of its kind within Sri Lanka's private healthcare sector.

The procedure brought together specialists in paediatric hepatology, hepatobiliary and vascular surgery, anaesthesia, intensive care and interventional radiology, supported by nursing teams and other healthcare professionals.

The clinical team included paediatric hepatologist Prof. Meranthi Fernando, surgeons Prof. Rohan Siriwardana, Dr. Suchintha Tillakaratne and Dr. Aruna Weerasuriya, alongside specialists responsible for anaesthesia and critical care.

According to the hospital, its transplant facilities combine specialist surgical equipment, anaesthesia systems and technology for monitoring vital functions during surgery and recovery. Postoperative care takes place in a dedicated Liver Transplant Intensive Care Unit, with continuous medical and nursing support.

The programme also incorporates infection prevention, nutritional care and psychological support. Care extends beyond discharge through specialist follow-up and medication intended to support the transplanted liver and the recipient's continuing health.

Dr. Malith Atapattu, Director Medical Services and Quality of Hemas Hospitals and Laboratory Chain, identified coordinated preparation, surgery, anaesthesia, critical care and follow-up as essential components of the programme.

The hospital positions the service as part of its investment in advanced treatment within Sri Lanka, intended to complement existing national healthcare capabilities and provide another local option for families considering specialist care.

Hemas Hospital Wattala's Liver Centre provides assessment and treatment for adults and children, including non-invasive diagnostics, early detection, long-term liver disease management and transplantation. The hospital's account emphasises continuing specialist care as an integral part of the transplant pathway.