Control Union Sri Lanka Lab Meets The Global Standard For Pesticide Residue Testing

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Control Union Laboratories Sri Lanka has now received ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation, with the company identifying pesticide residue analysis as the first of four laboratory accreditation areas it is pursuing.

The Sri Lanka Accreditation Board's certificate assigns the laboratory accreditation number TL 159-04 for chemical testing. It records 25 September 2026 as the first accreditation date, with validity running until 24 September 2030. sla

Control Union describes the recognised pesticide-testing scope as covering tea, spices, fruits, vegetables, coconut milk and water. Its laboratory uses liquid and gas chromatography coupled with tandem mass spectrometry to identify pesticide residues at low concentrations.

According to the company, the laboratory screens for approximately 800 residues and specialised analytes, including glyphosate, glufosinate and ethylene oxide. It describes its methods as validated and aligned with European SANTE quality-control guidelines.

The accreditation is relevant to producers and exporters supplying markets with pesticide maximum residue limits. Test results can inform decisions about whether products meet the requirements applicable to their intended destinations.

The company is also pursuing three further accreditation areas: chemical testing for food, water and heavy metals; conventional microbiology; and microbiology using polymerase chain reaction methods. Those applications are separate from the accreditation already issued.

The laboratory opened in February 2026. Control Union identifies the facility as part of its international laboratory network and positions its testing services for producers, buyers and regulators.

Businesses seeking testing should check the laboratory's accredited schedule against the product, analyte and method required for their consignment. Further information about available services is provided through Control Union Sri Lanka's testing webpage.