High Commissioner-Designate Of Sri Lanka Visits Printcare's Operations In Kenya

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's High Commissioner-designate to Kenya, Dhammika Fernando, visited Printcare Packaging East Africa in Limuru on 8 November 2026, with discussions focusing on opportunities to strengthen business links between the two countries. go

Officials from the Sri Lankan High Commission in Nairobi accompanied Fernando. The visit provided an opportunity to examine the company's Kenyan operations and manufacturing capabilities, according to the mission's account.

Printcare is a Sri Lankan printing and packaging business that initially developed its reputation serving the global tea industry. Its customer base subsequently expanded into sectors including beverages, pharmaceuticals, apparel, consumer goods, publishing, telecommunications and financial services.

The High Commission linked the visit to its work supporting Sri Lankan enterprises operating in Kenya and identifying opportunities for further collaboration.

Printcare Packaging East Africa lists its location as ALP West Logistics Park in the Tilisi development in Limuru. The company's website describes a product range including diversified packaging, value-added labels, tea tags and envelopes, security printing and corrugated packaging.

Business enquiries about Printcare's East African operation can be directed to.... The High Commission's account describes exploratory discussions on trade and investment, rather than announcing a new commercial agreement. printcareeastafric