Chiranjeevi's 'Kaaka' Choreographer Sekhar Master Safe, Says Jani Master

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 12 (IANS) Well known dance choreographer Jani Master on Thursday confirmed that his colleague Sekhar Master, who suffered an accident while returning from the shooting of actor Chiranjeevi's 'Kaaka', was doing fine and that he would be returning to the sets of the film on Thursday evening.

Taking to his X timeline to put out a post on the health status of dance choreographer Sekhar Master, Jani wrote, "Been receiving calls from many near and dear ones enquiring about #SekharMaster's accident while returning from the shoot of #Kaaka. I spoke to the master and I'm happy to share that he is doing fine. He will also be joining the #Kaaka shoot this evening's all pray for his Let's all pray for his good health and the well-being of everyone. Stay safe!"

Rumours doing the rounds had suggested that dance choreographer Sekhar Master had sustained minor injuries in an accident caused by a truck carrying fruits. The truck had rammed into the choreographer's vehicle from behind. The accident had reportedly taken place at Shamshabad when the choreographer was on his way back after choreographing a song in 'Kaaka'.

Kaaka, which is being directed by Bobby Kolli, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. Excitement about the film further shot up when the makers recently announced that popular Bollywood director and actor Anurag Kashyap had come on board the unit.

Chiranjeevi, had, during the course of his speech at an event that was held recently, revealed that he was playing a character called Kadiri Kalidas in the film.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that while 'Kaaka' has been envisioned as a high-intensity action entertainer, it will also feature a strong emotional and family-oriented narrative, making the protagonist's character arc one of its key attractions.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the first half of the film ends with a spectacular action sequence. They claim that this interval fight sequence, which was shot recently, is set to be one of the major attractions of the film. The action block has been designed and executed on a grand scale and is expected to provide a powerful high point before the second half.

Sources also claim that the initial output has given the team immense confidence, with the narrative maintaining the right mix of intensity, entertainment, emotion, and action.

Anaswara Rajan and Nivetha Pethuraj play pivotal roles in this film, which is currently being planned as a Sankranthi 2027 release.

This is the second time that director Bobby is working with Megastar Chiranjeevi. The two had earlier worked together on action entertainer 'Waltair Veerayya'.