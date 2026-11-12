INSA Endorses G20 Science Statement On Using AI, Emerging Tech For Disaster Resilience

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The Indian National Science Academy (INSA) has endorsed the Joint Science20 (S20) Statement released by the science academies of the G20 countries, reaffirming its commitment to advancing science-based solutions for disaster preparedness and resilience, the Ministry of Science & Technology said on Thursday.

The statement was released on November 10 under the leadership of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences (NAS) as part of the S20 engagement process.

INSA, an institution under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), actively participated in the S20 2026 deliberations and backed the recommendations aimed at helping governments harness advanced technologies to better prepare for and respond to natural hazards and disasters.

According to INSA, the statement highlights the growing risks posed by natural disasters such as heavy rainfall, earthquakes, droughts, wildfires, and extreme temperature events, which are increasingly affecting populations, ecosystems, and economies worldwide.

It emphasises the role of emerging technologies, including Earth observation systems, remote sensing, artificial intelligence, digital twins, drone technologies, and early warning systems, in strengthening disaster resilience and improving decision-making.

The statement notes that the successful deployment of these technologies requires addressing challenges related to data availability, infrastructure gaps, technical capabilities, institutional coordination, and equitable access. It stresses that technology should complement, rather than replace, human expertise in disaster management and governance.

Developed through consultations among science academies across G20 nations, the statement is intended to guide discussions within member governments and will also be presented to the G20 ahead of the summit scheduled to be held in Miami, Florida, in December 2026.

The joint declaration outlines a roadmap for enhancing disaster preparedness through improved risk assessment, secure and equitable access to data and technology, local capacity building, stronger governance frameworks, and greater international collaboration.

It calls for sustained partnerships among governments, academia, industry, civil society, and international organisations to co-develop knowledge and technological solutions.

As India's national science academy, INSA said it will work to bring the recommendations to the attention of relevant stakeholders in the country and facilitate collaboration among researchers, scientific institutions, and government agencies.

The academy also said it will continue promoting interdisciplinary research and knowledge-sharing initiatives related to disaster preparedness and resilience.