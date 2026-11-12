Roopkumar Rathod Calls Kerala A Land Where Art Is Worshipped, Celebrates Its Timeless Traditions

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Singer and music composer Roopkumar Rathod expressed his admiration for Kerala's rich cultural heritage, artistic traditions, and spiritual charm.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared glimpses of his visit to the picturesque state. He described it as a place where art is not merely performed but worshipped and traditions reflect centuries of history.

Roopkumar shared a heartfelt note about his experience in God's Own Country, expressing gratitude for witnessing its warmth, grace and cultural richness. Sharing his photo, he wrote,“There is something deeply spiritual about this beautiful land, where art is not merely performed but worshipped, and every tradition carries the soul of centuries. Some journeys take us to beautiful places... others bring us closer to the beautiful soul of India.“Feeling blessed to experience the warmth, grace, and timeless traditions of God's Own Country. Namaskaram, Kerala!”

The singer also used hashtags such as "Kerala Diaries, Kathakali, Indian Heritage and Incredible India, reflecting his appreciation for the state's artistic and cultural legacy.

Roopkumar Rathod also shared a photograph from his Kerala visit in which he is seen posing alongside Kathakali artists. The picture offered a glimpse of his cultural experience in the state and reflected his appreciation for Kerala's traditional performing arts and rich artistic heritage.

Last month, singer and music composer Roopkumar Rathod visited the holy city of Banaras and shared glimpses of his spiritual experience on social media. Reflecting on his visit, he spoke about how the ancient city offered him something more meaningful than the photographs he had initially hoped to capture.

In his Instagram post, Roopkumar described finding a sense of peace and stillness amid the city's constant activity. He also highlighted the spiritual significance of Kashi, describing its mornings as a symbol of the soul's renewal.

The singer shared several photographs from his visit, including one in which he was seen holding his camera while capturing the beauty and essence of Banaras. His post reflected his admiration for the city's spiritual atmosphere and timeless charm.

Last month, Roopkumar Rathod visited Banaras and shared glimpses of his spiritual experience on social media. Reflecting on his visit, he spoke about how the ancient city offered him something more meaningful than the photographs he had initially hoped to capture.

In his Instagram post, Roopkumar described finding a sense of peace and stillness amid the city's constant activity. He had written,“With my camera in hand, I came searching for beautiful frames, but Banaras gifted me something far more precious... a moment of stillness in a world that never stops moving. In Kashi, morning does not merely dawn; every morning here marks the rebirth of the soul. Har Har Mahadev!”