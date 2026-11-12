China Rejects US Spy Claims Amid Nvidia CEO Controversy
(MENAFN) China on Thursday strongly dismissed what it described as Washington’s “Chinese spy narrative,” arguing that the country’s technological achievements stem from domestic innovation and international collaboration, not espionage.
Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry, addressed the issue during a regular press briefing in Beijing, following reports that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang could face removal amid allegations of extramarital relationships, including one reportedly involving Alice Huang, a woman suspected of having connections to Chinese intelligence.
“The United States should stop fabricating the so-called Chinese spy narrative as a pretext for imposing technology restrictions,” Mao said.
“China’s scientific progress relies on independent innovation and open cooperation,” she added.
According to a report published Wednesday by the US newspaper, Nvidia’s board was preparing to remove Huang following revelations about two alleged extramarital affairs.
The board could convene as early as Wednesday, US time, to determine his future at the company, the report said.
Separately, another US newspaper reported that Huang had an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare.
Huang has previously admitted to being unfaithful to his wife. Meanwhile, the company's board is examining whether a foreign intelligence operation may have targeted him.
Responding to a question about whether the controversy could complicate an anticipated meeting between Chinese and US leaders next week, Mao reiterated Beijing’s position.
“We have already made our position clear on the so-called Chinese espionage narrative.”
“China and the US remain in close communication regarding interactions between the two countries’ leaders. We stand ready to work with the US to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two presidents and advance a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity,” Mao said, according to a Chinese state-run newspaper.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to welcome US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, where China is scheduled to host the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit.
Addressing Washington’s restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductor technology to China, Mao also accused the US of using national security arguments excessively to justify limitations on Chinese businesses.
“We are against the US attempts to overstretch the concept of national security,” she said, condemning what she described as discriminatory measures against Chinese companies.
Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry, addressed the issue during a regular press briefing in Beijing, following reports that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang could face removal amid allegations of extramarital relationships, including one reportedly involving Alice Huang, a woman suspected of having connections to Chinese intelligence.
“The United States should stop fabricating the so-called Chinese spy narrative as a pretext for imposing technology restrictions,” Mao said.
“China’s scientific progress relies on independent innovation and open cooperation,” she added.
According to a report published Wednesday by the US newspaper, Nvidia’s board was preparing to remove Huang following revelations about two alleged extramarital affairs.
The board could convene as early as Wednesday, US time, to determine his future at the company, the report said.
Separately, another US newspaper reported that Huang had an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare.
Huang has previously admitted to being unfaithful to his wife. Meanwhile, the company's board is examining whether a foreign intelligence operation may have targeted him.
Responding to a question about whether the controversy could complicate an anticipated meeting between Chinese and US leaders next week, Mao reiterated Beijing’s position.
“We have already made our position clear on the so-called Chinese espionage narrative.”
“China and the US remain in close communication regarding interactions between the two countries’ leaders. We stand ready to work with the US to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two presidents and advance a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity,” Mao said, according to a Chinese state-run newspaper.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to welcome US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, where China is scheduled to host the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit.
Addressing Washington’s restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductor technology to China, Mao also accused the US of using national security arguments excessively to justify limitations on Chinese businesses.
“We are against the US attempts to overstretch the concept of national security,” she said, condemning what she described as discriminatory measures against Chinese companies.
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