GPSSA Clarifies Pension Contribution Rules For Government And Private Sectors

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Government sector contributions reflect an employee's actual monthly contributionsalary, while private sector contributions are generally based on the contribution salary Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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approved in January for the full year

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: The General Pension and SocialSecurity Authority (GPSSA) has encouraged employers in the government and private sectorsto comply with the rules governing the payment of monthly pension contributions on behalf ofinsured employees.

For insured employees in the government sector, contributions are calculated monthly based onthe employee's actual contribution salary for that month. Any change in the contribution salary istherefore reflected in the contribution amount from the month it takes effect.For example, if a government employee's contribution salary is AED 20,000 from January toMarch and increases to AED 22,000 in April, contributions are calculated based on therespective salary for each period.

For private sector employees who join an establishment after January, contributions arecalculated using the contribution salary applicable when they join. This remains the basis untilthe end of December, after which the contribution salary approved in January applies for thenew year. Similarly, if a private sector employee's contribution salary is AED 15,000 in Januaryand increases to AED 17,000 in July, contributions continue to be calculated on AED 15,000until the end of December. The contribution salary approved the following January thenbecomes the basis for contributions for that year.

An exception applies when a salary increase is approved retroactively from January of the sameyear. In such cases, the revised contribution salary may be applied to earlier months, withcontributions recalculated and adjusted accordingly.

GPSSA Classification:Confidential

GPSSA also emphasised the importance of maintaining accurate salary information through theMa'ashi digital platform, in accordance with the procedures applicable to each sector. This helpsensure the accuracy of pension and social security records and safeguards the pension andsocial security rights of insured employees.

Regarding payment deadlines, the Authority explained that contributions become due at the endof the month to which they relate and may be paid up until the 15th day of the following month.Additional amounts as prescribed by law apply if payment is delayed beyond the specifieddeadline.

The Authority further noted that contributions are payable for all periods of service completed byUAE nationals who are subject to the pension law, regardless of the duration of their service.Contributions paid for these periods form part of the insured employee's social insurancerecord, helping safeguard their rights in accordance with the applicable legal provisions andeligibility requirements.

GPSSA reaffirmed that correct calculation and timely payment of contributions are key employerresponsibilities and are essential to protecting the pension and social security rights of UAEnationals.

About the General Pension and Social Security Authority GPSSA:The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) is a financially andadministratively independent federal authority established under Federal Law No. (6) of 1999 toadminister and implement pension and social security systems in the United Arab Emirates.The Authority delivers comprehensive insurance protection forinsured individuals, pensioners, and their beneficiaries, ensuring the long-term sustainability ofthe pension ecosystem to guarantee social and financial stability. Driven by its core values of

GPSSA Classification:Confidential

transparency, efficiency, excellence and customer happiness, the GPSSA is committed toproviding innovative insurance services aligned with global best practices in retirement planning.