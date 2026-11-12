Empower Continues To Strengthen Its Global Leadership In District Cooling
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE,November 2026: Building on its position as the world's largest district cooling services provider, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower) places innovation at the core of its strategy and operations. Innovation is also an integral part of its efforts to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and advance the district cooling sector. Empower continuously adopts the cutting-edge technologies, smart solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability in this vital sector, in line with the UAE's vision, which embraces innovation and creativity as an established approach in its journey of continuous growth and progress, with the aim of achieving leadership and consolidating its competitive position globally. Leading projects in Dubai: The portfolio of landmark and innovative developments served by Empower across Dubai reflects the company's unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards of reliability, operational excellence, and sustainability, while enhancing the experience and satisfaction of customers and stakeholders alike. Among the most notable of these developments is Business Bay, a flagship project that has earned four Guinness World Records. The project was recognized for the Highest Capacity District Cooling Plant, with a connected capacity of 293,862 refrigeration tons (RT); the Largest Cooling Plant Coverage (Number of Buildings), currently serving 211 mixed-use buildings; the Largest Cumulative Thermal Energy Storage Capacity at a Single District Cooling Facility, with a capacity of 94.65 MW (154,000 RTh); and the Most Thermal Energy Storage Tanks in a Single District Cooling Facility, featuring six thermal energy storage tanks. Empower has also integrated advanced technologies and innovative solutions throughout the Business Bay project. The district cooling plants utilize state-of-the-art Thermal Energy Storage (TES) systems and Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) in their operations, alongside a range of cutting-edge technologies that enhance energy efficiency, optimize resource utilization, and reinforce sustainability across the district cooling value chain. Through these innovations, the project serves as a benchmark for operational excellence and environmental stewardship in the global district cooling industry. Strategic collaboration for the future of the sector: Empower also plays a pivotal role in advancing the district cooling sector globally through numerous innovative initiatives aimed at developing this sector and promoting sustainable cooling solution worldwide. The company collaborates with the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) to invent next-generation district cooling systems through advanced and innovative scientific research studies, in addition to developing a globally recognised district cooling standard applicable across various countries, which is expected to contribute to unifying best practices and improving efficiency in this vital sector. These efforts enable decision-makers to shape their own policies for the sector in order to achieve smart and sustainable cities. Global recognition: Since its establishment, Empower has seen a journey full of achievements and has received numerous international awards in recognition of its continuous efforts to develop district cooling systems and enhance their efficiency by adopting the latest innovative solutions and technologies, and in acknowledgement of its leading position in the sector globally. Empower's commitment to innovation has earned it multiple accolades from the International District Energy Association (IDEA) over the years. In 2025, the company received an Honorable Mention for its project, District Cooling Plant Optimisation Using Machine Learning. In 2024, Empower was recognised with Honorable Mentions for Integrated Metering Solutions and Chiller Efficiency Improvement at Business Bay 02. Earlier, in 2019, the company received an Honorable Mention for its Intelligent Delta-T Analyzer and Detector initiative. In 2018, Empower was recognised for its comprehensive AI-based metering solution, AIMS 360, as well as for its Energy Transfer Solution Flow Control Optimization Using Statistical Process Control project. These recognitions underscore Empower's continued investment in advanced technologies, data-driven optimisation, and innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and service excellence across its district cooling operations. Innovation as a corporate methodology: “At Empower, innovation is an integrated corporate approach that drives our strategy and underpins our operations. We deploy the latest technologies and smart solutions to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of district cooling systems, keeping pace with rapid urban growth and consolidating Dubai's position as a leading global model in this vital sector. We are committed to turning research and development outputs into practical applications that reduce energy consumption and emissions and raise the efficiency of assets and infrastructure, in line with the UAE's vision of establishing innovation as a core pillar of sustainable development,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower. “We are also committed to strengthening our strategic partnerships and expanding collaboration with specialised international bodies and institutions, foremost among them the International District Energy Association (IDEA), the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). This contributes to the exchange of knowledge and expertise, supports research and development efforts, and allows us to take part in shaping future directions that advance the district cooling sector, enhance its efficiency and sustainability, and consolidate Dubai's position as a global centre for innovation and excellence in this field.” Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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