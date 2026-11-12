Third Emirates Agriculture Conference And Exhibition To Be Held In Al Ain From 7 To 11 April 2027

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Dubai, November 2026: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has announced that the third edition of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition will take place in Al Ain from 7 to 11 April 2027, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. The upcoming edition aims to attract more Emirati farmers and expand their opportunities to improve production and market their produce, supporting sustainable food security in the UAE.

The event will enable farmers to showcase their products and connect with buyers, retailers and food manufacturers. It will also offer opportunities to build partnerships with the private sector and draw on academic and research expertise, supporting the growth of local farms and the competitiveness of locally grown produce.

HE Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said:“The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition reflects our leadership's commitment to supporting Emirati farmers and strengthening their contribution to sustainable national food security. In the upcoming third edition, we want to make knowledge and opportunities more accessible to our farmers and help them build agricultural and food businesses that can grow and thrive over the long term. Strengthening local production builds the resilience of our food systems, safeguards our resources and opens employment and investment opportunities for future generations.”

The event will highlight opportunities to use artificial intelligence to address the UAE's agricultural challenges, particularly water scarcity and limited arable land. It aims to help farmers understand how these solutions can increase productivity, improve resource efficiency and support the transition to sustainable, climate-smart agricultural systems.

The event will also include beekeepers and livestock breeders, who will showcase their products and their contribution to the diversity of national food production. They will have opportunities to exchange expertise and connect with companies and specialist organisations that can support the development and growth of their businesses.

The event will place a special focus on Emirati women farmers, supporting the objectives of the 'Empowering Women Farmers' initiative, launched by the Ministry in 2026 under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Mother of the Nation. This focus will strengthen women farmers' participation in the sector and help them access the business opportunities offered by the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition to develop their enterprises.

As part of the event, community activities will help families develop skills in home gardening and plant care, while encouraging children to take part. By making gardening part of everyday life, these activities will strengthen families' connection to the land and deepen their appreciation of food. School and university students will also learn about agricultural practices and successful ventures, and explore research, career and entrepreneurship opportunities in the sector.

Organised annually by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment since 2025, the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition supports the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051. It brings together farmers, producers, businesses, experts and community members to exchange knowledge and explore opportunities for cooperation.

The second edition, held in 2026 under the theme 'A Comprehensive Emirati Agricultural Platform...Towards a Sustainable Community and Global Innovation', attracted more than 30,000 visitors. This turnout reflects growing interest in the agricultural sector and its role in shaping the future of food and advancing sustainable development in the UAE.