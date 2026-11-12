The Georgia Society Of Cpas Inspires 90 High School Students Through Rising Professionals Program

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> GSCPA awards $7,500 in scholarships while introducing students to career opportunities in accounting

The Georgia Society of CPAs (GSCPA) welcomed 90 high school students to its annual Rising Professionals Program on Friday, October 23, providing an opportunity to explore careers in accounting, connect with professionals and develop leadership skills. The program concluded with the presentation of 15 scholarships totaling $7,500, made possible through the generosity of GSCPA and its member firms and supporters.

Held at 191 Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta with support from Forvis Mazars, the program brought together students, educators and accounting professionals for a day of career exploration, interactive learning and meaningful conversations about the future of the profession.

"Introducing students to the CPA profession early is one of the most important investments we can make in its future," said Boyd Search, CEO of The Georgia Society of CPAs. "Programs like Rising Professionals allow students to see that this profession offers far more opportunities than they may have imagined. We're grateful to the firms, members, volunteers, and especially the students who are helping us build connections with the next generation."

Throughout the day, students heard firsthand perspectives from accounting professionals about their career journeys, professional experiences, and the variety of opportunities available to CPAs. Presentations and a career panel encouraged students to ask questions, explore their interests and consider how accounting skills can open doors across industries.

An interactive Pins and Straws leadership activity challenged students to work collaboratively while experiencing different leadership styles, demonstrating the importance of communication, teamwork and adaptability.

"There's something incredibly rewarding about watching students discover new possibilities for their futures," said Jon Tomberlin of Forvis Mazars. "We're proud to support an experience that brings students and CPAs together and helps young people better understand the opportunities available within our profession."

The program was guided by Evelyn Rosier, CPA, CGMA, PMP, who served as emcee and career panel moderator.

"One of my favorite parts of Rising Professionals is seeing students become more comfortable, curious and confident as the day progresses," said Rosier. "Whether they're asking a question, working through a challenge with their teammates or listening thoughtfully to a speaker, they're developing skills that will serve them well in whatever career they choose."



Investing in the Next Generation

A highlight of the event was the presentation of 15 scholarships of $500 each, recognizing students for their participation, engagement and enthusiasm throughout the program.

Scholarships were supported by:

. The Georgia Society of CPAs

. Mauldin & Jenkins

. Smith + Howard

. Wipfli

. Forvis Mazars

. Windham Brannon

. Cecily Welch CPA, LLC

. McNair, McLemore, Middlebrooks

. Cromwell Baun

The scholarships reflect a shared commitment to encouraging students to pursue higher education and consider careers in accounting.

A Continued Commitment to Career Awareness

The Rising Professionals Program traces its roots to 2015, when Smith & Howard launched the initiative as SHARP. GSCPA began hosting the program in 2016, expanding opportunities for high school students to connect with members of Georgia's accounting community.

The program remains an important part of GSCPA's efforts to increase awareness of the profession and help students understand the many career paths available to accounting professionals.

GSCPA extends its appreciation to Forvis Mazars for its support of the event, as well as the speakers, panelists, educators, scholarship sponsors and volunteers who made the program possible.

About The Georgia Society of CPAs

The Georgia Society of CPAs is the premier professional organization for CPAs in the state of Georgia. With almost 12,000 members throughout the state, the purpose of GSCPA is to achieve excellence by providing superior advocacy, leadership, service, lifelong learning and personal and professional development opportunities.