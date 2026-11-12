Israel Security Cabinet to Convene Amid Fears of Possible Iran Strike
(MENAFN) Israel’s security cabinet is expected to convene on Sunday as opposition figures raise concerns that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could order a military operation against Iran to prolong his hold on power.
An Israeli public broadcaster reported Thursday that the meeting would be the cabinet’s first since Oct. 5.
The planned gathering follows reports that emerged Wednesday evening indicating that the cabinet had directed the military to intensify preparations for a potential strike against Iran and the possibility of renewed military confrontation.
According to the broadcaster, the reported instructions came after Gadi Eisenkot, the lawmaker charged with forming Israel’s next government, sent Netanyahu a letter urging him to avoid unnecessary military operations until a new administration takes office.
“You currently head a transitional government that no longer enjoys the confidence of the Knesset; only 46 lawmakers still support your continuation as prime minister,” Eisenkot told Netanyahu.
In response, Netanyahu’s office issued a statement describing Eisenkot’s letter as “an irresponsible move and an overt attempt to politicize security issues.”
Eisenkot subsequently challenged the government over its refusal to provide him with an operational briefing, which he said was routinely offered in such circumstances. He also questioned why authorities were attempting to delay a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee until the following week.
“I will not allow a vacuum in oversight of a government that has lost the confidence of the Knesset,” he said.
Opposition figures fear Netanyahu could order an attack on Iran and declare a state of emergency, potentially creating conditions for a national unity government that would include both him and Eisenkot. However, Eisenkot has rejected the prospect of joining such an arrangement.
The concerns gained further attention after Netanyahu told reporters at the Knesset on Wednesday that “forming a unity government is possible, because the people know how to unite in times of hardship.”
Netanyahu currently leads a caretaker administration. Although Israeli law does not establish specific restrictions preventing such a government from launching military operations, any decision to attack would require authorization from the security cabinet, which Netanyahu heads and whose members include ministers from his government.
Since June 2025, Israel has fought two wars against Iran, with Tehran responding through ballistic missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory.
The United States and Israel accuse Iran of developing nuclear and missile capabilities that pose a threat to Israel and US-allied countries across the region. Tehran, however, maintains that its nuclear activities are intended for peaceful purposes and denies seeking nuclear weapons or threatening other nations.
An Israeli public broadcaster reported Thursday that the meeting would be the cabinet’s first since Oct. 5.
The planned gathering follows reports that emerged Wednesday evening indicating that the cabinet had directed the military to intensify preparations for a potential strike against Iran and the possibility of renewed military confrontation.
According to the broadcaster, the reported instructions came after Gadi Eisenkot, the lawmaker charged with forming Israel’s next government, sent Netanyahu a letter urging him to avoid unnecessary military operations until a new administration takes office.
“You currently head a transitional government that no longer enjoys the confidence of the Knesset; only 46 lawmakers still support your continuation as prime minister,” Eisenkot told Netanyahu.
In response, Netanyahu’s office issued a statement describing Eisenkot’s letter as “an irresponsible move and an overt attempt to politicize security issues.”
Eisenkot subsequently challenged the government over its refusal to provide him with an operational briefing, which he said was routinely offered in such circumstances. He also questioned why authorities were attempting to delay a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee until the following week.
“I will not allow a vacuum in oversight of a government that has lost the confidence of the Knesset,” he said.
Opposition figures fear Netanyahu could order an attack on Iran and declare a state of emergency, potentially creating conditions for a national unity government that would include both him and Eisenkot. However, Eisenkot has rejected the prospect of joining such an arrangement.
The concerns gained further attention after Netanyahu told reporters at the Knesset on Wednesday that “forming a unity government is possible, because the people know how to unite in times of hardship.”
Netanyahu currently leads a caretaker administration. Although Israeli law does not establish specific restrictions preventing such a government from launching military operations, any decision to attack would require authorization from the security cabinet, which Netanyahu heads and whose members include ministers from his government.
Since June 2025, Israel has fought two wars against Iran, with Tehran responding through ballistic missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory.
The United States and Israel accuse Iran of developing nuclear and missile capabilities that pose a threat to Israel and US-allied countries across the region. Tehran, however, maintains that its nuclear activities are intended for peaceful purposes and denies seeking nuclear weapons or threatening other nations.
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