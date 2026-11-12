Baykar’s Akinci Drone Demonstrates New Strike Capability
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Bayraktar Akinci unmanned combat aircraft has successfully carried out a firing trial involving two domestically developed TOLUN-P bunker-penetrating guided munitions, testing their performance under electronic jamming conditions.
The test was disclosed by Baykar Chairman Selcuk Bayraktar in a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal. He shared footage of the trial, which involved launching two TOLUN-P munitions while electronic interference was present.
Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol also commented on the development, emphasizing the munition's ability to penetrate hardened targets and highlighting the partnership between defense manufacturer Aselsan and drone producer Baykar.
Akyol stressed that cooperation would continue to advance Türkiye's domestically produced unmanned aerial systems, which he said are reshaping military doctrines on battlefields around the world.
TOLUN-P Designed to Destroy Hardened Targets
According to Aselsan, the TOLUN-P integrates satellite-based and inertial navigation systems with a specialized penetrating warhead, enabling it to strike fortified bunkers, armored vehicles and reinforced concrete structures.
The munition is capable of penetrating reinforced concrete up to one meter (3.3 feet) thick, the company says. It is also equipped with a programmable electronic fuze featuring a delayed-detonation mechanism, allowing the warhead to explode after penetrating a structure and hit targets concealed inside.
The weapon can additionally be deployed through Aselsan's SADAK-4T multiple ejector rack, enabling aircraft to carry several munitions simultaneously and engage multiple targets during a single sortie.
Akinci's Combat Capabilities
The Bayraktar Akinci is a twin-engine unmanned combat aircraft developed for reconnaissance, surveillance and precision-strike operations.
According to Baykar, the aircraft has a payload capacity of 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds), a wingspan of 20 meters (65.6 feet) and a maximum service altitude of 40,000 feet (12,192 meters).
Its capabilities include autonomous takeoff and landing, as well as satellite communications that allow it to conduct missions beyond the direct line of sight of its ground control station.
The test was disclosed by Baykar Chairman Selcuk Bayraktar in a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal. He shared footage of the trial, which involved launching two TOLUN-P munitions while electronic interference was present.
Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol also commented on the development, emphasizing the munition's ability to penetrate hardened targets and highlighting the partnership between defense manufacturer Aselsan and drone producer Baykar.
Akyol stressed that cooperation would continue to advance Türkiye's domestically produced unmanned aerial systems, which he said are reshaping military doctrines on battlefields around the world.
TOLUN-P Designed to Destroy Hardened Targets
According to Aselsan, the TOLUN-P integrates satellite-based and inertial navigation systems with a specialized penetrating warhead, enabling it to strike fortified bunkers, armored vehicles and reinforced concrete structures.
The munition is capable of penetrating reinforced concrete up to one meter (3.3 feet) thick, the company says. It is also equipped with a programmable electronic fuze featuring a delayed-detonation mechanism, allowing the warhead to explode after penetrating a structure and hit targets concealed inside.
The weapon can additionally be deployed through Aselsan's SADAK-4T multiple ejector rack, enabling aircraft to carry several munitions simultaneously and engage multiple targets during a single sortie.
Akinci's Combat Capabilities
The Bayraktar Akinci is a twin-engine unmanned combat aircraft developed for reconnaissance, surveillance and precision-strike operations.
According to Baykar, the aircraft has a payload capacity of 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds), a wingspan of 20 meters (65.6 feet) and a maximum service altitude of 40,000 feet (12,192 meters).
Its capabilities include autonomous takeoff and landing, as well as satellite communications that allow it to conduct missions beyond the direct line of sight of its ground control station.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment