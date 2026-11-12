DRC President Urges Global Action to Protect Tropical Forests
(MENAFN) Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has called for greater international cooperation to safeguard tropical forests, stressing that the financial burden of protecting these vital ecosystems must be shared.
Speaking Wednesday during a forest-focused roundtable at the ongoing 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, Tshisekedi emphasized the need for collective responsibility in preserving tropical forests.
“protecting tropical forests is a shared responsibility; bearing the cost of doing so must become a shared commitment.”
He also stressed the importance of directing climate financing toward Indigenous populations and local communities, urging the establishment of fair, reliable and long-term compensation for the environmental benefits provided by tropical forests.
Tshisekedi called for an international commitment that reflects the scale of the environmental challenges, highlighting the critical contribution of Congolese forests to maintaining global climate stability.
He also outlined his country's efforts to advance the ecological transition, particularly through the Kivu-Kinshasa Green Corridor. Covering approximately 540,000 square kilometers, the community-focused conservation initiative aims to restore ecosystems, expand agroforestry, create employment opportunities and strengthen peace and national unity.
The 12-day COP31 summit, running through Nov. 20, has brought together world leaders, business representatives and civil society organizations to discuss international climate action.
The gathering has also offered African nations an opportunity to press for increased climate financing and assistance as they face mounting exposure to extreme weather events.
Speaking Wednesday during a forest-focused roundtable at the ongoing 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, Tshisekedi emphasized the need for collective responsibility in preserving tropical forests.
“protecting tropical forests is a shared responsibility; bearing the cost of doing so must become a shared commitment.”
He also stressed the importance of directing climate financing toward Indigenous populations and local communities, urging the establishment of fair, reliable and long-term compensation for the environmental benefits provided by tropical forests.
Tshisekedi called for an international commitment that reflects the scale of the environmental challenges, highlighting the critical contribution of Congolese forests to maintaining global climate stability.
He also outlined his country's efforts to advance the ecological transition, particularly through the Kivu-Kinshasa Green Corridor. Covering approximately 540,000 square kilometers, the community-focused conservation initiative aims to restore ecosystems, expand agroforestry, create employment opportunities and strengthen peace and national unity.
The 12-day COP31 summit, running through Nov. 20, has brought together world leaders, business representatives and civil society organizations to discuss international climate action.
The gathering has also offered African nations an opportunity to press for increased climate financing and assistance as they face mounting exposure to extreme weather events.
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