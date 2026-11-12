Erdogan Holds Talks With Bosnia Leaders at COP31 Summit
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Denis Becirovic, chairman of Bosnia-Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, and presidency member Zeljko Komsic on Wednesday in Antalya, on the sidelines of the COP31 leaders' summit.
Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing key regional and international developments, according to an official statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.
During the meeting, Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to Bosnia-Herzegovina, stressing that Ankara attaches great importance to maintaining friendly relations with all three constituent peoples of the country.
He also pledged continued Turkish support for Bosnia-Herzegovina's territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitutional order.
Erdogan further confirmed that Türkiye would continue backing the EU-led Althea mission, while highlighting Ankara's determination to deepen cooperation with Bosnia-Herzegovina across several sectors, particularly trade and investment.
Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing key regional and international developments, according to an official statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.
During the meeting, Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to Bosnia-Herzegovina, stressing that Ankara attaches great importance to maintaining friendly relations with all three constituent peoples of the country.
He also pledged continued Turkish support for Bosnia-Herzegovina's territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitutional order.
Erdogan further confirmed that Türkiye would continue backing the EU-led Althea mission, while highlighting Ankara's determination to deepen cooperation with Bosnia-Herzegovina across several sectors, particularly trade and investment.
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