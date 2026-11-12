Eq Oyj - Managers' Transactions Jacob Af Forselles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) eQ Plc Managers' Transactions12 November 2026 at 10:30 a.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Excelsia Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Jacob af Forselles

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 180042/4/12

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-11-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 16 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(2): Volume: 144 Unit price: 8 EUR

(3): Volume: 267 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(4): Volume: 127 Unit price: 8.04 EUR

(5): Volume: 131 Unit price: 8 EUR

(6): Volume: 182 Unit price: 8 EUR

(7): Volume: 100 Unit price: 8 EUR

(8): Volume: 494 Unit price: 8.04 EUR

(9): Volume: 229 Unit price: 8.02 EUR

(10): Volume: 278 Unit price: 8.02 EUR

(11): Volume: 49 Unit price: 8.02 EUR

(12): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.02 EUR

(13): Volume: 144 Unit price: 8.02 EUR

(14): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 8 EUR

Aggregated transactions (14):

Volume: 3661 Volume weighted average price: 8.01179 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-11-09

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 223 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(2): Volume: 116 Unit price: 8 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 339 Volume weighted average price: 7.98684 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-11-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 705 Unit price: 7.94 EUR

(2): Volume: 295 Unit price: 7.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 7.94 EUR

eQ Plc

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki,

eQ is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the group total approximately EUR 13,9 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The share of the group's parent company eQ Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the group is available on our website at.