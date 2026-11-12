Toobit Launches $350K Thanksgiving Rewards Campaign

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced a Thanksgiving campaign featuring 350,000 USDT in rewards for eligible futures trading and Earn activities. The campaign runs from November 12 to 30, 2026, with an additional 1,000 USDT giveaway available through community activities on X and Telegram.

The campaign includes four main reward activities, with participation requirements tailored to different traders:



New trader rewards (50,000 USDT): Eligible participants can earn up to 100 USDT in Futures Position Vouchers by reaching at least 5,000 USDT in daily futures trading volume for five consecutive days.

Daily futures trading rewards (100,000 USDT): Traders who reach at least 30,000 USDT in daily futures trading volume on 10 qualifying days can earn up to 1,000 USDT in rewards. An additional 10 USDT airdrop will be awarded to each of the first 200 traders who complete all 10 check-ins.

Returning trader rewards (100,000 USDT): A 100 USDT Futures Position Voucher is available to traders who have not traded on Toobit for at least 30 consecutive days and reach at least 20,000 USDT in futures trading volume. Earn subscription rewards (100,000 USDT): Eligible Toobit Earn subscriptions held to maturity can qualify for up to 200 USDT in Trial Funds. Supported assets include USDC, ETH, SOL, XRP, PAXG, XAUT, SUI, and GRAM.

In addition to the main campaign, Toobit is hosting a 1,000 USDT Thanksgiving giveaway on X and Telegram. Participants can complete social tasks and share their messages of gratitude using #ToobitThanks. The giveaway includes 80 lucky draw winners receiving a 10 USDT Bonus each and 10 selected entries receiving a 20 USDT Bonus each. Winners will be announced on December 3, 2026.

Traders can register through the Thanksgiving campaign page to participate. Complete participation requirements, reward details, and terms and conditions are available on the official announcement page.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

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