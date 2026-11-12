AI In Drug Discovery Market To Reach USD 15,536.2 Million By 2033 At 25.1% CAGR Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global AI in Drug Discovery Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3,240.0 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 15,536.2 million by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during 2026–2033. Market growth is primarily driven by increasing public investments in AI-enabled biomedical research, growing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in pharmaceutical research, and rising demand for faster and more cost-effective drug development processes. Additionally, expanding government funding for AI-driven healthcare innovation, increasing collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and AI technology providers, and advancements in predictive modeling, molecular screening, and drug candidate identification are supporting the expansion of the global AI in drug discovery market.

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Global AI in Drug Discovery Market Key Takeaways

Software is expected to dominate the global AI in drug discovery market with a share of 66.8% in 2026.

Based on technology, machine learning is projected to account for 47.6% of the AI in drug discovery market share in 2026.

By drug discovery process, hit identification and screening is slated to hold a market share of 26.1% in 2026.

North America is projected to dominate the global market with a 51.6% share in 2026, owing to strong pharmaceutical R&D investments, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of AI technologies.

Asia Pacific, registering a CAGR of 27.2%, is poised to emerge as the fastest growing market for AI in drug discovery solutions during the forecast period, thanks to expanding pharmaceutical industries, rising investments in AI-driven research, and growing government support for drug discovery innovation.

Rising Use of AI in Early Drug Research Drives Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest AI in drug discovery market analysis outlines major factors spurring industry growth. These include increasing adoption of AI in pharmaceutical research, growing investments in AI-powered drug discovery platforms, and rising demand for faster and more cost-effective drug development.

Drug discovery involves several time-consuming steps, from finding a suitable biological target to testing potential compounds. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using artificial intelligence to handle parts of this work. AI tools can study large biological datasets, identify possible drug targets, and screen chemical compounds to help researchers select promising candidates.

This growing use of AI is encouraging investment in drug discovery platforms. For instance, in May 2026, QIAGEN and NVIDIA announced a collaboration to combine curated biomedical data with accelerated computing and graph-based AI. The initiative aims to help researchers identify disease mechanisms, therapeutic targets, and biomarkers. Such collaborations are expected to support wider use of AI in pharmaceutical research.

Rising prevalence of chronic and complex diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions, is increasing demand for new treatment options. AI-powered platforms can help researchers analyze disease-related biological data, identify potential therapeutic targets, and explore new drug candidates. This is creating further opportunities for AI applications in drug discovery, particularly in targeted drug development and precision medicine.

High Development Costs and Data Quality Issues Restrain Market Growth

The global AI in drug discovery market outlook remains positive due to rising adoption of artificial intelligence in pharmaceutical research and growing investments in AI-powered drug development platforms. However, high development costs and data quality issues may limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Developing and using AI drug discovery systems requires significant investment in computing infrastructure, software, and skilled professionals. Smaller biotechnology companies and research institutions may find these costs difficult to manage, thereby slowing down overall AI in drug discovery market growth.

AI models also depend on reliable training data. Incomplete or inconsistent biological and chemical datasets can affect the accuracy of predictions and make it harder to validate research results. These factors may slow adoption, particularly among organizations with limited resources.

Growing Pharmaceutical Investments Creating Lucrative Market Opportunities

Pharmaceutical companies in the contemporary world are investing in AI infrastructure and partnerships to improve their research capabilities. These investments create opportunities for software providers and AI developers offering tools for molecular design, target identification, and compound screening.

In March 2026, Roche expanded its AI infrastructure through the deployment of 2,176 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, taking its total hybrid-cloud AI infrastructure to more than 3,500 GPUs. The infrastructure is intended to support the development of new therapeutics and diagnostics. Such investments show how pharmaceutical companies are building computing capacity to use AI across research and development.

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Emerging AI in Drug Discovery Market Trends

Rising use of generative AI for molecule design is a key trend in the AI in drug discovery market. Generative AI is helping researchers design new molecules with selected properties instead of relying only on screening existing compounds. This can expand the range of candidates considered during early research and support lead optimization. It can also help researchers explore chemical structures that may not be identified through conventional screening approaches.

Growing adoption of multimodal AI for biological data analysis is supporting market growth. Drug discovery involves data from genomics, proteins, chemical structures, and scientific studies. AI models that combine these different data types can help researchers identify connections between diseases and potential drug targets. This approach can also improve the analysis of complex biological relationships and support target identification.

Increasing partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and technology providers are supporting the adoption of AI in drug discovery. These collaborations allow pharmaceutical companies to access advanced AI models, computing infrastructure, and specialized expertise without developing every capability internally. For example, Novo Nordisk and Anthropic announced a collaboration in September 2026 to apply AI models to selected research and development workflows. Such partnerships are expanding the use of AI across pharmaceutical research.

Growing focus on AI model validation is shaping the AI in drug discovery market. AI-generated predictions still need to be tested before they can guide important drug development decisions. Companies are therefore paying greater attention to model accuracy, data quality, reproducibility, and experimental validation. Regulatory guidance is also helping establish expectations for the use of AI in drug development, supporting greater confidence in these technologies.

Analyst's View

“The global AI in drug discovery market is expected to benefit from growing pharmaceutical investment and improvements in machine learning and generative AI. Software platforms that support target identification, virtual screening, and molecule design are likely to attract strong demand. However, companies will need to address data quality, model validation, and development costs to turn AI-generated predictions into reliable research outcomes,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the AI in Drug Discovery Market