INNOCN Explores 27-Inch Vs. 49-Inch Gaming Monitors: QD-OLED Speed, Ultrawide Immersion, And Smoother Gameplay

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) From November 5 to 18, shoppers can save up to $190 on select INNOCN gaming and ultrawide monitors, including the 2780S, E49M1R, and E49M1G.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INNOCN, a display technology brand specializing in gaming, productivity, and professional monitors, has announced its Black Friday Early Access promotion on Amazon US. Running from November 5 through November 18, 2026, the limited-time event features special pricing on three monitors, including a 27-inch QD-OLED gaming display and two 49-inch ultrawide models.With savings of up to $190, the promotion offers gamers, content creators, and professionals an opportunity to upgrade their displays ahead of the Black Friday shopping season. The featured lineup includes the INNOCN 2780S, E49M1R, and E49M1G, each designed to meet different performance and workspace needs.INNOCN 2780S: 27-Inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor with 280Hz Refresh RateThe INNOCN 2780S combines QD-OLED display technology with a 2560 × 1440 resolution and a 280Hz refresh rate, delivering a gaming experience focused on speed, clarity, and visual quality.QD-OLED technology offers deep blacks, high contrast, and vibrant colors, helping bring greater depth and detail to games and entertainment. Its 280Hz refresh rate is particularly beneficial for fast-paced gaming, where smooth motion and responsive visuals can make a noticeable difference.The 27-inch QHD format also provides a balance between screen space and pixel density, making the monitor suitable for both competitive gaming and everyday desktop use.During the Black Friday Early Access promotion, the INNOCN 2780S is available for $314.99, reduced from its regular price of $349.99.Amazon:INNOCN E49M1R: 49-Inch DQHD Ultrawide Monitor with 165Hz Refresh RateFor users seeking a more expansive desktop experience, the INNOCN E49M1R features a 49-inch flat ultrawide display with DQHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.Its wide display format provides generous horizontal screen space, allowing users to work with multiple windows, applications, and creative tools without constantly switching between screens.The 165Hz refresh rate also supports smoother motion across gaming and entertainment content, making the E49M1R a versatile option for users who want both productivity and gaming capabilities in a single monitor.With its flat-screen design, the E49M1R is particularly suited to multitasking environments, creative workstations, and immersive gaming setups where an uninterrupted viewing area is a priority.As part of the promotion, the E49M1R is available for $849.99, down from $999.99, offering $150 in savings.Amazon:INNOCN E49M1G: 49-Inch DFHD Ultrawide Monitor with 144Hz Refresh RateThe INNOCN E49M1G offers another large-format display option for users looking to expand their workspace or gaming setup.Featuring a 49-inch flat ultrawide screen, DFHD resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate, the E49M1G combines extensive horizontal viewing space with smooth visual performance.Its ultrawide format is well suited for multitasking, allowing users to keep multiple applications visible at once. For gaming and entertainment, the large display provides a broad field of view, while the 144Hz refresh rate helps deliver fluid on-screen motion.The E49M1G is an option for shoppers who want the benefits of a 49-inch ultrawide monitor at a more accessible price point.During Black Friday Early Access, the E49M1G is priced at $699.99, reduced from $889.99, representing $190 in savings.Amazon:Black Friday Early Access: Three Displays for Different NeedsThis year's early Black Friday lineup reflects INNOCN's focus on offering display solutions for a variety of users.For competitive gamers, the 2780S emphasizes high refresh rates and QD-OLED image quality in a compact 27-inch format.For professionals and enthusiasts who prioritize screen space, the E49M1R offers a 49-inch DQHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, balancing productivity and entertainment.Meanwhile, the E49M1G provides a more affordable entry into the 49-inch ultrawide category, combining a large display area with a 144Hz refresh rate.Together, these monitors give customers several options for upgrading their gaming stations, home offices, and creative workspaces during the holiday shopping season.Pricing and AvailabilityThe INNOCN Amazon Black Friday Early Access promotion runs from November 5 through November 18, 2026.Featured deals include:INNOCN 2780S 27-inch QD-OLED 1440p 280Hz Gaming MonitorRegular Price: $349.99Black Friday Early Access Price: $314.99Amazon:INNOCN E49M1R 49-inch Flat DQHD 165Hz Ultrawide MonitorRegular Price: $999.99Black Friday Early Access Price: $849.99Amazon:INNOCN E49M1G 49-inch Flat DFHD 144Hz Ultrawide MonitorRegular Price: $889.99Black Friday Early Access Price: $699.99Amazon:All promotional offers are available for a limited time and are subject to product availability and Amazon pricing conditions. Customers are encouraged to visit the individual product listings for the latest pricing and purchase information.About INNOCNINNOCN is a display technology brand focused on developing monitors for gaming, professional productivity, creative work, and everyday entertainment. Its product portfolio includes ultrawide monitors, high-resolution displays, gaming monitors, and advanced display technologies such as OLED and Mini-LED.With a focus on visual performance, practical design, and accessibility, INNOCN aims to provide display solutions that meet the evolving needs of gamers, professionals, creators, and everyday users.For more information, visit .

Lexie Xu

HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

+86 175 0300 1737

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INNOCN Explores 27-Inch vs. 49-Inch Gaming Monitors: QD-OLED Speed, Ultrawide Immersion, and Smoother Gameplay News Provided By HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED November 12, 2026, 08:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Science



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