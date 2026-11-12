Influential Women: Ruchira Ragavan, Guides Professionals Toward Meaningful Work Aligned With Their Strengths And Values

CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Career and Wellbeing Coach With CareerCOACHTM Services, Ruchira Ragavan Blends Educational Psychology and Evidence-Based Coaching to Support Career Transitions and Leadership GrowthMilpitas, California – Ruchira Ragavan is a Career and Wellbeing Coach and Educational Psychologist dedicated to helping professionals thrive at their work aligned with their strengths, values, and long-term aspirations. Through her work with CareerCOACHTM Services, she guides clients in gaining clarity, confidence, and direction as they pursue fulfilling career paths. Ruchira combines expertise in educational psychology, professional coaching, learning and development, and career strategy to support professionals navigating career transitions, burnout, leadership growth, and personal development.Ruchira's professional journey is grounded in her passion for human development and evidence-based approaches to learning and growth. She earned a master's degree in Applied Developmental Psychology from the University of Pittsburgh, where she focused on applying psychological principles to real-world settings. Her early career included work as an Educational Therapeutic Specialist and Developmental Healthcare Consultant, roles in which she developed behavioral interventions, supported children with emotional and behavioral needs, and collaborated with multidisciplinary teams. She later moved into learning and development, designing skills-based programs, mentoring teams, and helping individuals build professional capabilities.As an Associate Certified Coach (ACC) through the International Coaching Federation, and working toward her PCC credential, Ruchira brings a thoughtful and compassionate approach to her practice. She specializes in career coaching for women leaders and early- to mid-stage professionals. She creates supportive spaces where clients can explore their strengths and overcome challenges.The best career advice Ruchira has received came from her loved ones, who encouraged her never to hesitate in pursuing her passion. People give their full effort to the things they are good at and naturally drawn to, a principle she wholeheartedly embraces and one that keeps her persistent through uncertainty. For folks entering coaching, she recommends finding the niche that fits them, since the field holds a great deal of opportunity. She also encourages them to bring multiple skill sets together to build a more fruitful practice, noting that people often need a safe space that coaches are well positioned to provide.Ruchira is clear-eyed about the state of her profession. Coaching remains largely unregulated, and questions persist about what makes a good coach. She sees opportunity in active ICF membership, which allows coaches to keep learning, show clients their continued improvement, and build stronger systems. Her own pursuit of the PCC credential reflects that same commitment to raising the standard of her work.Bringing together psychology, coaching, and compassion, she serves people at many different stages of their careers. Beyond her coaching practice, Ruchira is committed to mentorship and community service, including volunteering with Braven to support young adults through leadership coaching and professional development. Through her dedication to lifelong learning, Ruchira Ragavan continues to empower individuals to build resilience, embrace growth, and create meaningful professional and personal lives.Learn More about Ruchira Ragavan:Through her Influential Women profile: or through CareerCOACHTM Services,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Ruchira Ragavan, Guides Professionals Toward Meaningful Work Aligned With Their Strengths and Values News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 08:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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