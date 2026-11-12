Influential Women: Nathalia Fernandes: Building Operational Excellence Through Perseverance And Continuous Learning

FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Executive Operations Professional Nathalia Fernandes Brings Expertise in Construction Operations, Project Coordination, and Administrative Leadership to Projects Across FloridaNathalia Fernandes is an Executive Operations Professional with a strong background in business administration, project coordination, finance, and operational management. Over the course of her career, she has built a diverse skill set spanning administrative leadership, customer relationship management, marketing, and construction operations. She brings 7 to 8 years of experience in management and office administration, along with 2 years in the construction industry. Nathalia has earned a reputation for improving processes, supporting organizational growth, and delivering operational excellence. She speaks English, Portuguese, and Spanish, which allows her to connect with a wide range of colleagues and partners.Today, Nathalia works in operations for a scaffolding company, where she manages project scheduling, material ordering, warehouse inventory, and the essential documentation that supports construction projects across Florida. Her responsibilities include coordinating job activities, ensuring compliance with legal requirements, and managing accounts-related documentation. As a notary and signing agent, she also handles important project documents such as material releases. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles as Executive Assistant at House of Ladders, Administrative Manager at SYSTECH USA, and Operations Manager at Scheer USA / Zafill Distribution. In each position, she focused on streamlining workflows, improving accuracy, and strengthening team performance.Nathalia holds an Associate degree in Business Administration and Management from Broward College and is currently pursuing her Bachelor's degree, with an anticipated graduation date of March 2027. Her certifications include CompTIA Project+, QuickBooks Certified User Online Version, Notary Public, Notary Signing Agent, Accounting Technology Specialist, and Business Specialist, and she is a member of the NSLS honor society. Originally from Brazil, she overcame language and cultural challenges after moving to the United States. Rather than letting those obstacles hold her back, she continued to pursue professional growth through education and hands-on experience, building her career step by step in a new country.Nathalia attributes her success to never giving up and always believing she would succeed, despite the many hardships she faced after arriving in the United States. She has never abandoned a goal she set her mind to, even during difficult times. The best career advice she has received is that when you do not know how to do something, you keep trying and failing until you learn. When she first entered construction with no experience, she made many mistakes, learned from each one, and came to believe she can learn anything with the right mindset.That philosophy shapes the advice she offers to young women entering her industry. Nathalia encourages them to embrace mistakes as an essential part of the learning process. Every challenge and setback, she notes, is a chance to gain experience, build resilience, and keep growing both personally and professionally. She urges them to stay open to learning, trust their abilities, and view obstacles as stepping stones toward success.Nathalia sees tremendous opportunity in the construction industry as it continues to grow, especially with the increasing number of development projects in her area. The field also presents challenges, including its traditionally male-dominated culture, where women remain underrepresented in leadership roles. Training new employees who may have limited experience with construction materials is another hurdle, as is maintaining the strong attention to detail needed to prevent costly delays. In her view, overcoming these challenges requires continuous learning, adaptability, and a commitment to quality work that keeps projects moving forward.Respect and integrity are the values that guide Nathalia most in her work, since she believes they are essential for building strong, trustworthy, and lasting professional relationships. In her personal life, she values consistency, patience, and resilience, knowing that meaningful success is built over time. Achieving goals, she believes, requires persistence, faith in the process, and a willingness to keep moving forward despite challenges.From her arrival in the United States to her leadership in construction operations, Nathalia has shown how determination and continuous learning can open new doors. Nathalia Fernandes stands as an example of how resilience, integrity, and a readiness to learn from every mistake can build a lasting and rewarding career in a demanding, fast-growing industry.Learn More about Nathalia Fernandes:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Nathalia Fernandes: Building Operational Excellence Through Perseverance and Continuous Learning News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 08:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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